UNC Pursuing Intriguing Asset To Complete Frontcourt Rebuild

Despite Michael Malone entering the fold during the transfer portal window opening, the North Carolina Tar Heels have constructed an intriguing roster on paper.

We still need to see these pieces operate cohesively, but if you told me the Tar Heels' roster would look like at this point in the offseason , I would have a difficult time envisioning this. That said, North Carolina has one roster spot remaining and is focusing on its frontcourt rotation.

According to reports, Villanova forward Duke Brennan has been contacted by North Carolina, among other programs. The 6-foot-9, 249-pound forward is also considering UConn, Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, Georgetown, UCLA, Oklahoma, and a potential return to Villanova. Brennan was granted a fifth year of eligibility, which is why this opportunity has presented itself this late in the offseason. With that in mind, let's take a deeper look at what this would mean for the Tar Heels.

Brennan's 2025 Production

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis (55) and forward Duke Brennan (24) react in the second half against the Utah State Aggies during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Brennan was an unstoppable force, recording 14 double-doubles, which tied a program record. Additionally, the veteran forward averaged 12.4 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 65.8 percent from the field. Brennan doesn't offer anything from beyond the perimeter, but by the numbers, he is incredibly efficient and productive.

What This Addition Would Mean for UNC

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As currently constructed, the top question mark for the Tar Heels heading into this season is the frontcourt rotation. Jarin Stevenson is the only player in that department returning from last season, and we already know what to expect from him. However, Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman have all logged zero minutes at the collegiate level.

Keita and Samodurov are elite overseas prospects and have each competed at the professional level. That being said, Keita is an extremely raw athlete who needs to refine multiple areas of his game to reach his full potential. Defensively, he is the total package, but his offensive game could take some time to develop. Meanwhile, Samodurov is a versatile big man, capable of facilitating, creating off the dribble, and scoring from all three levels. However, his frame could be problematic.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) dribbles the ball against Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the lack of experience and number of questions surrounding the Tar Heels' frontcourt, signing Brennan would solve those issues, while providing steady production to a unit needing stability. The Tar Heels have also been linked to Florida's Micah Handlogten and South Dakota's Cameron Fens. So, North Carolina is not putting all of its eggs in the Brennan basket, but the Villanova forward needs to be at the top of the list of those options.

Watch Our Latest Podcast