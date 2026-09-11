What CJ Rosser Visit Could Mean for UNC's Frontcourt Future

It's been a productive offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who transformed the roster overnight, despite Michael Malone arriving in Chapel Hill after the transfer portal window had already been opened.

Earlier this week, the Tar Heels learned that Darius Wabbington, one of the top recruits in next year's class, had cut his list down to five teams after removing Louisville from consideration. North Carolina is one of the finalists in the race. Then, on Thursday, reports surfaced that North Carolina is set to host ESPN's No. 3 overall prospect in next year's class, forward CJ Rosser, this weekend.

Why This Matters

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-9, 195-pound power forward is considering North Carolina, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Kentucky, and USC. More importantly, the Tar Heels are the first among these finalists to host Rosser on an official visit. That's substantial, considering two of those aforementioned programs in the race are elite.

Another advantage the Tar Heels have is that Rosser is from Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Malone has made it clear that he wants the power forward in a Tar Heel uniform next season, as he hosted Rosser on an unofficial visit in July.

Common Theme in UNC's Approach to 2027 Class

Jan 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Heading into this season , the Tar Heels’ top concern is their frontcourt rotation, specifically at center. Cameron Fens was ruled ineligible to play in games, though that could change, and Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov , and Cade Bennerman are complete unknowns, as each has logged zero minutes at the collegiate level.

It appears Malone and his staff are doing everything possible to ensure that the frontcourt won't be a weakness next season. This week has shown that North Carolina has a legitimate chance to land two elite frontcourt players, with Wabbington and Rosser each having this program as a finalist.

Additionally, while Samodurov and Keita are each top-tier overseas talents, it's not certain that either or both players will leave Chapel Hill next offseason. Keita is the most likely to depart for next year's NBA Draft. Under that assumption, let's say the Tar Heels land both Wabbington and Rosser, and retain Samodurov next offseason. That would be one of the best frontcourt rotations in the country.

This offseason, Malone built this team around the backcourt, revamping that department exclusively through the transfer portal. In the aforementioned hypothetical, North Carolina could take the same approach, with the frontcourt constructed through the recruiting class. Nevertheless, with an offseason under its belt, North Carolina's coaching staff has a better idea of how it will approach next year's recruiting process, and pursuing two of the best frontcourt players is great to see.