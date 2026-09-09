How Darius Wabbington's Latest Move Helps UNC Basketball Chances

When Michael Malone took over as the North Carolina Tar Heels’ head coach this offseason, his inexperience in the recruiting process was a major question mark.

Well, Malone and his staff constructed a relatively competitive roster, especially considering that the transfer portal window was already open when the 54-year-old head coach arrived in Chapel Hill. North Carolina's success in the portal has given fans hope that the program can carry that momentum over into the 2027 recruiting class.

Earlier this offseason, No. 2 center and No. 13 overall prospect in next year's class, per the 247Sports Composite, Darius Wabbington, named the Tar Heels as finalists among Arizona, Kentucky, Texas, Indiana, and Louisville. That list dwindled on Tuesday, and North Carolina should be ecstatic.

Wabbington Removes ACC Contender From Consideration

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday , the 5-star center canceled his visit with Louisville, which was scheduled for Sept. 11, saying, "I'm no longer considering Louisville."

The Cardinals have an abundance of riches in the frontcourt this upcoming season, with Flory Bidunga, Alvaro Folgueiras, and Obinna Ekezie Jr. This isn't the end of the world for Louisville, and they will still be in the running for other top recruits in 2027. However, North Carolina will take anything it can get.

Why This Is Significant for the Tar Heels

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina has cracked the top five on Wabbington's list, and Louisville, the team removed from contention for the 6-foot-10, 225-pound center's services, is a bonus. More importantly, the Tar Heels' positioning has obviously improved after the latest developments.

Heading into this season, North Carolina's frontcourt rotation is the main concern, especially after Cameron Fens was ruled ineligible to play in games this season. That ruling might be reversed, but for now, the Tar Heels must prepare to be without the South Dakota product. North Carolina's brass is working to solidify the center position in 2027.

There's a possibility that Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov will each be part of the roster next season, but that's far from a guarantee. Even if both players return, it still wouldn't be bad if North Carolina landed Wabbington. The Tar Heels still face steep competition from the aforementioned remaining teams, but this is another point proving that North Carolina's recruitment process should be much more successful under this regime.

There's still a long way to go for the Tar Heels to land Wabbington, and it will likely be months before we hear his decision. That being said, North Carolina could sign multiple elite prospects in next year's class, and Wabbington would be a monumental addition for Malone's staff next season.