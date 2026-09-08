3 Most Important Player Developments for UNC Basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal 2026-27 college basketball season after being one of the most underwhelming programs over the last five years.

As a blue blood, North Carolina is always expected to compete at the highest level, and it's obvious it hasn't met those expectations in recent memory. That's evident in two consecutive first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament. Heading into this season, the Tar Heels have a new-look roster with a new head coach at the helm. With that in mind, here are the three players' developments to keep tabs on as the season progresses.

Sayon Keita

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The former FC Barcelona center is a raw prospect, but his talent and potential are through the roof. The 7-foot-1, 205-pound center is an elite defender and, according to Michael Malone, is an underrated playmaker. Keita has always been viewed as an instrumental piece in this rotation, and that sentiment was amplified following the news that Cameron Fens was ruled ineligible to play in games this season. While that ruling can be reversed, North Carolina needs to be prepared.

Depending on how that situation plays out, Keita could be the Tar Heels' starting center this season. The 18-year-old big man arrived in Chapel Hill a couple of weeks ago, so his development process has been a bit delayed. Nevertheless, Keita needs to establish himself as a dependable piece in the rotation.

Alexandros Samodurov

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keeping the frontcourt discussion, the Greek big man is another overseas prospect who needs to be an instrumental piece for the Tar Heels. Samodurov's frame is problematic if he is expected to play center. He's more suited to play at power forward.

Regardless, Samodurov's ability to facilitate and maneuver into his spots off the dribble will be areas of his game that he'll lean on right away. The 6-foot-11, 225-pound center needs to develop his physicality to reach his potential and be as effective as possible for the Tar Heels.

Neoklis Avdalas

Mar 7, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdalas is entering his sophomore season and first year in Chapel Hill after transferring from Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound guard brings so much to the table, as he can facilitate and score off the dribble.

However, efficiency was a problem for Avdalas last season, as he shot 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range. Creativity will always be a constant component in his repertoire, but if he can improve his shooting consistency, the Greek guard will be virtually impossible to contain. Additionally, it would make North Carolina that much tougher to defend. The Tar Heels could enter a different conversation if this happens.