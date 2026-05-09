Where UNC's Veesaar Projected in 2026 NBA Draft

North Carolina forward Henri Veesaar has earned himself some first-round draft shouts ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft later this summer as one of the more intriguing bigs available.

Veesaar — a seven-foot, 225-pound big man from Estonia — turned into a star in his first season with the Tar Heels after spending two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats. Largely a backup big man with Arizona, Veesaar went on to average 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game with UNC, shooting 61 percent from the floor, and 43 percent from three-point territory.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He and superstar freshman Caleb Wilson combined to create one of the most dynamic frontcourts in the entire country last season. Veesaar also played a major role in keeping UNC afloat after Wilson went down with a season-ending injury in early February. Their season would end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but it could’ve been much worse had it not been for Veesaar.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Veesaar Opting To Stay in Draft

After the season, Veesaar took quite a while mulling over his future plans. After deciding between returning to UNC and staying in the draft, Veesaar opted to trust his gut and go for the draft now, while his stock is at its highest

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His ability to score the ball, space the floor, and rebound at a high level has made him an intriguing player for NBA scouts ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. Additionally, his highly productive 2025-26 campaign helped boost his draft stock immensely.

Veesaar was hardly on any draft boards before the season began, but now he is projected to be a potential first-round pick this summer. CBS’s Cameron Salerno to land at the 25th overall pick, selected by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Salerno’s Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) rebounds the ball against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I was surprised that Veesaar entered the draft instead of returning to North Carolina or even entering the portal,” Salerno said. “However, with several centers (Motiejus Krivas, Patrick Ngongba II, Alex Condon, etc.) going back to school, it helps his case to be a first-rounder. The Lakers make sense, if Veesaar is there at No. 25.”

Veesaar will look to continue proving to the scouts that he is worthy of a first-round selection later this summer. After taking a major risk by opting not to come back to UNC, he hopes that it pays off with a selection on draft night. While he certainly won’t be a priority for whichever team selects him, his versatile skill set could help get him some playing time very quickly at the next level.