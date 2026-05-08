UNC’s Wilson Continues To See Draft Stock Rise
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North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson continues to be considered as a top 5 player in this year’s NBA Draft class, and he’s been mocked in that territory once again.
Wilson was an absolute star for the Tar Heels as a freshman, leading UNC in points (19.8), rebounds (9.4), assists (2.7), steals (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4). While shooting 58 percent from the floor. More impressively, Wilson did all of that while merely being a freshman.
The All-American for the Tar Heels saw his season get cut short in early February after suffering a wrist injury that later turned into a broken thumb while rehabbing, which required surgery. His absence did a serious number on UNC’s NCAA Tournament odds, as the Tar Heels would eventually be bounced from the Big Dance in the first round at the hands of VCU without their star player.
Wilson’s Tool Kit
Now, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound freshman has his sights set on the NBA Draft. His rare combination of size, athleticism, and skill has made him a hot commodity in this year’s draft class, which is loaded with talented freshmen. Wilson was already a highly coveted player heading into the season, and he furthered his case as one of the bright young talents in basketball with his stellar showing as a rookie at UNC.
Many mock drafts have already deemed that Wilson will be a top-five pick, and the latest mock draft from CBS’s Cameron Salerno also suggests the same. He believes that Wilson will be taken with the 4th overall pick by the Utah Jazz later this summer.
Salerno’s Projection
“The team picking fourth (in this exercise, it's Utah) will have the easiest decision to make,” Salerno said. “Wilson is closer to being a Tier 1 prospect than being in the second tier. His blend of athleticism and size could make someone in the top 3 take him before this pick. Could a team prefer Wilson over Boozer? Maybe. For now, Wilson is slotted at No. 4 as he has been for the last several months.”
Wilson will look to continue impressing the scouts as he awaits his selection in this summer’s draft. As one of the better talents in the class, Wilson will aim to prove that he’s worthy of being one of the first names called on draft night, and he’ll be in the conversation for a top-five selection all the way up until the day of the draft.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.