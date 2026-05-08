UNC’s Wilson Continues To See Draft Stock Rise

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson continues to be considered as a top 5 player in this year’s NBA Draft class, and he’s been mocked in that territory once again.

Wilson was an absolute star for the Tar Heels as a freshman, leading UNC in points (19.8), rebounds (9.4), assists (2.7), steals (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4). While shooting 58 percent from the floor. More impressively, Wilson did all of that while merely being a freshman.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The All-American for the Tar Heels saw his season get cut short in early February after suffering a wrist injury that later turned into a broken thumb while rehabbing, which required surgery. His absence did a serious number on UNC’s NCAA Tournament odds, as the Tar Heels would eventually be bounced from the Big Dance in the first round at the hands of VCU without their star player.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) react on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson’s Tool Kit

Now, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound freshman has his sights set on the NBA Draft. His rare combination of size, athleticism, and skill has made him a hot commodity in this year’s draft class, which is loaded with talented freshmen. Wilson was already a highly coveted player heading into the season, and he furthered his case as one of the bright young talents in basketball with his stellar showing as a rookie at UNC.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Many mock drafts have already deemed that Wilson will be a top-five pick, and the latest mock draft from CBS’s Cameron Salerno also suggests the same. He believes that Wilson will be taken with the 4th overall pick by the Utah Jazz later this summer.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salerno’s Projection

“The team picking fourth (in this exercise, it's Utah) will have the easiest decision to make,” Salerno said. “Wilson is closer to being a Tier 1 prospect than being in the second tier. His blend of athleticism and size could make someone in the top 3 take him before this pick. Could a team prefer Wilson over Boozer? Maybe. For now, Wilson is slotted at No. 4 as he has been for the last several months.”

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) protects the basketball against Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Wilson will look to continue impressing the scouts as he awaits his selection in this summer’s draft. As one of the better talents in the class, Wilson will aim to prove that he’s worthy of being one of the first names called on draft night, and he’ll be in the conversation for a top-five selection all the way up until the day of the draft.