Why Able’s Performance at Scouting Combine Encouraging for UNC

Matt Able has been one of the most polarizing players this offseason, as he is deciding between the 2026 NBA Draft and playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels next season.

Despite officially signing with North Carolina less than two weeks ago, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard participated in the 2026 NBA Scouting Combine this past week in Chicago. Not only did Able prove that it was the right decision, but he also excelled in multiple drills, including two exhibition scrimmages.

While speaking with Jeff Borzello last week during the media availability session at the scouting combine, Able provided an update on his decision-making process.

"It's definitely a tough decision," Able said. "I love [North Carolina], I'm excited to get over there at some point. I'm still back and forth on it. I [have to] think about it some more, get with my camp and figure it out."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It is important to note that the deadline to exit the draft is May 27, just 8 days away. Going back to Able's performances at the two scrimmages last week, here is why those outings are incredibly encouraging signs for the Tar Heels.

Assessing Able's Performances

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Game 1: 15 points, three rebounds, and an assist while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Game 2: 17 points, four rebounds, and an assist while shooting 6-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-9 from three-point range.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Across the two games, Able accumulated 32 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while collectively shooting 11-of-25 from the field, including 7-of-14 from beyond the arc.

What This Means for North Carolina

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Those numbers are staggering, and while Able exponentially raised his draft stock following the two scrimmages, if Able removed his name from the draft, the Tar Heels may end up having one of the best players in the entire ACC.

Able has flown under the radar throughout the entire season, even during the transfer portal window, which ran from April 7 to 21. The former North Carolina State guard was not highly ranked on the portal, averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range in 21.9 minutes off the bench under Will Wade.

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) reacts after scoring against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That statistical output will increase two-fold, with an elevated role, improved personnel, and under head coach Michael Malone. In fact, Able told college basketball insider Andy Katz that the 54-year-old head coach was a significant factor in the freshman guard's decision to choose North Carolina in the transfer portal.

"It was definitely tough. My goal has been since I was a kid to make it to the NBA and stay in the NBA," Able said. "So, I feel like for me, I was going with what I thought was the best destination, best situation to make me a pro if I don't go this year."

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"And for me. it was [head] coach [Michael] Malone ," Able continued. "I had a lot of other really good options, but for me, it was coach Malone being an NBA Champion, coaching greats like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, being able to just be around those guys is just amazing. I feel like he runs an NBA system, and it will help me take my game to the next level if I don't go this year."

It remains to be seen what Able's final verdict is, but if he decides to suit up in a Tar Heel uniform in 2026, he could be a First Team All-ACC player next season. Able is uber-talented, and with the right coaching, he could develop into a breakout star for North Carolina and a major factor in this team making a deeper run in the NCAA tournament than most people are currently expecting.