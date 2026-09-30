Why Avdalas Acknowledging His Role is Crucial for UNC

Michael Malone had a clear vision when he took over as the North Carolina Tar Heels’ head coach this offseason.

When Malone first arrived in Chapel Hill , he identified Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas as the priority. The Greek guard stated in his press conference availability on Monday that North Carolina was the first program to contact him when he entered the portal. Avdalas also discussed how he will embrace his role in Malone's system.

Avdalas' Thoughts

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I always had vision and passing ability as a kid,” Avdalas said. “Thank God I didn’t lose my handle skills. I worked on that, so now I’m able to still play point guard, too."

“I think what I do best is play point guard,” Avdalas said. “But I know we have Terrence Brown, who is also elite at handling the ball. Matt Able can also handle the ball, so we have a lot of facilitators, which is good, on the team.”

“We have a lot of really good players, a really talented team,” Avdalas concluded. “If [Terrence Brown] is hot, I’m [going to] give him the ball. I don’t care about my stats, I don’t care about anything, I just want to win games. That’s why I’m here.”

Why Avdalas' Willingness in his Role is Monumental

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdalas has proved he can score in bunches, but he's willing to be a pass-first guard for this team. That is fantastic to hear, and it makes a lot of sense because of the supporting cast on the floor. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound guard was one of the leading scorers for Virginia Tech last season, and while that could very well be the case in 2026, Avdalas is surrounded by elite talent, especially in the backcourt with Brown and Matt Able .

Both players are capable of operating off the ball, which will highlight Avdalas' ability to facilitate. The sophomore guard averaged 4.6 assists per game in 2025. That output will undoubtedly increase with the aforementioned guards. Additionally, Jarin Stevenson and Sayon Keita, who are projected to round out the starting five, are also ideal fits alongside Avdalas.

For Avdalas' assist production to be robust throughout the season, his shooting efficiency must improve. In 2025, Avdalas shot 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range. Again, he was asked to do the heavy lifting offensively for the Hokies, which put more pressure on him to generate the offense. While he'll be the main facilitator for the Tar Heels, he won't be asked to be the primary scorer. There are so many options in the rotation who can score in bunches.

Malone's system is predicated on ball and player movement, which is why Tar Heels fans should be so excited to watch Avdalas run the offense. The fact that Avdalas is prioritizing getting others involved should be music to North Carolina supporters' ears. The Tar Heels have a chance to be a dangerous team this season if Avdalas reaches his potential.