What Neoklis Avdalas' Decision To Join UNC Proves

The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the most polarizing teams this season, having undergone significant changes to their coaching staff and roster.

Hiring Michael Malone as head coach was one of the biggest surprises of the offseason, but it's been heralded as one of the better moves. The 54-year-old head coach has already made an impact within months of his arrival , and it was evident in the team's transfer-portal activity. One marquee prospect in the portal was Neoklis Avdalas. While speaking with the media on Monday, the former Virginia Tech guard shared why he chose North Carolina.

Avdalas' Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, North Carolina was the one of first schools that contacted me when I first entered the [transfer] portal...," Avdalas said. "...When I heard [head] coach [Michael] Malone take the job, I really liked to be here...I want to play in the NBA. He coached in the NBA. He won on the biggest stage. So, it was a no-brainer for me."

"Like I said before, he coached in the NBA - where I want to be," Avdalas continued. "He coached one of the best players ever, Nikola Jokic. He's smart. He plays the game the right way. He wants to win. That's what he always tells us in practice: that Nikola Jokic didn't care about his stats; just win. That's what I care about too. I don't care about my stats; just win. It's great to have him as a coach."

Malone Is the Key for UNC's Future

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite entering this situation with no prior knowledge or experience with the recruiting process , Malone changed the complexion of this roster in less than two weeks. When the Tar Heels were conducting an open search for their next head coach, other programs around the country were signing players in the transfer portal.

North Carolina was behind the eight ball, with options quickly coming off the board. However, Malone built a staff that could work under these circumstances, and the rest is history. Avdalas was a primary target once the coaching staff was fully assembled.

Malone has shown he can relate to players, but his experience at the next level is clearly an incentive for players to sign with the Tar Heels. This is why hiring the former Denver Nuggets head coach will go down as one of the best moves this program ever made. For years, North Carolina would only consider candidates with ties to previous coaching staffs. This time, the Tar Heels stepped outside their comfort zone, and based on the recruiting process, it has been a terrific decision.

It remains to be seen how Malone's influence translates to the court, but the early returns are promising for North Carolina. The talent the Tar Heels added through the transfer portal is a great starting point.