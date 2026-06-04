Why UNC Football Could Have Advantage on Duke in 2026

It goes without saying that the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 college football season was an outright failure. After hiring Bill Belichick as the head coach, the Tar Heels went 4-8 and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility.

Earlier this offseason, the 74-year-old head coach outlined the goals for North Carolina this upcoming season.

"Well, again, our goals are much more short-term than that, as were our goals in the NFL," Belichick said. "We never talked about Super Bowl this year or last year, whatever was done was done, and until we got to the game, it really wasn't really relevant. There were too many steps that need to be taken in between, and so that is the same thing for me at North Carolina."

"Right now, our goal is to get ready for training camp in August, and what do we need to do between now and then in terms of coaching and player preparation, coaching strategy based on what we know about our team," Belichick continued.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 25, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What things do we want to modify or change from what we did in the spring, and so forth? And, you know, how do we have a good week? And then we have a good week, then what can we do to ramp up the next week to improve on that, and eventually just try to keep getting on higher ground."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While North Carolina needs to think about the big picture, as Belichick mentions, beating the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC is another goal the Tar Heels would like to accomplish in 2026. Here are a couple of reasons why North Carolina may have an edge in that discussion.

Duke Lost Starting Quarterback and Top Pass-Catching Option

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils boasted one of the best offenses last season, averaging 34.6 points per game, which ranked 31st in the country. However, Duke was blindsided when quarterback Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal and signed with the Miami Hurricanes.

In the process, Miami also signed wide receiver Cooper Barkate to provide Mensah with a pass-catching option with familiarity with the 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback. Losing those two components to the offense could derail the Blue Devils in 2026.

North Carolina's Strong Offseason

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While the Tar Heels have undergone major changes on the coaching staff and roster, Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have revamped both sides of the ball, especially in the trenches.

Quarterback is a major question mark heading into next season, with Travis Burgess and Billy Edwards Jr. as the likely options to start the season under center. However, North Carolina's brass has done an excellent job in the transfer portal and recruiting pool in surrounding those quarterbacks with a promising supporting cast.

Aug 28, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

There has been a sense of urgency in Chapel Hill following last season's debacle, which could have been a major factor in Lombardi investing heavily in next season's roster. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels want to bounce back in 2026, and finishing above Duke is a part of those goals this upcoming season.