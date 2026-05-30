North Carolina's QB Room Takes Major Hit

The North Carolina Tar Heels need a smooth transition from the offseason to the regular-season opener against TCU on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland.

Well, the Tar Heels suffered a significant loss on Friday when quarterback Taron Dickens left the program and returned to the transfer portal. The Western Carolina transfer signed with North Carolina in February, but he will depart the university due to academic reasons, according to multiple sources.

Dickens' Scouting Report

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Shortly after Dickens signed with North Carolina in the portal earlier this offseason, Inside Carolina analyst Jason Staples broke down what the former Western Carolina quarterback could provide for the Tar Heels in 2026.

“He throws it really easy, throws it into good spots, throws it on time, with consistency,” Staples said. “These are all things that matter a lot. The ceiling there, if everything clicks elsewhere, is pretty good. He’s a no-risk add on. There’s enough there that it’s a solid take and a guy that you’re going to want to give an opportunity to compete for the job just to see if maybe it clicks for him more than it does the other guys.”

What This Means for North Carolina

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

This is an unfortunate development, especially for head coach Bill Belichick, who is looking to repair his reputation while elevating North Carolina back to relevancy in college football. Following a 4-8 campaign, the Tar Heels need to produce a strong 2026 season. That being said, without steady quarterback play , it is virtually impossible to achieve.

While the 5-foot-11, 180-pound quarterback would have needed to establish himself to officially be named as the starter, his departure removes a formidable option at the position. In 2025, Dickens compiled 3,508 yards, 38 touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 74.2 percent of his attempts. Yes, he is undersized at the position, but he has proven to be a legitimate producer on the field.

With Dickens no longer part of the equation, North Carolina's staff is officially dependent on Billy Edwards Jr., Travis Burgess, Miles O'Neill, and Au'Tori Newkirk. Other than Burgess, the quarterback room is uninspiring heading into next season.

Of the remaining options in the quarterback room, Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should prefer Burgess to win the starting job out of training camp. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound quarterback possesses the most upside, and as an incoming freshman and 4-star recruit, the Tar Heels would have more hope heading into next season and beyond if Burgess is capable of earning the nod as the Week 1 starter.