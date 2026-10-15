Why UNC Football in Much Better Overall Spot This Season

Although there have been ups and downs this season, the North Carolina Tar Heels are further along than they were at this point last season.

While speaking with the media during a press conference on Monday, head coach Bill Belichick explained why this team is in a much better spot than last season.

Belichick's Thoughts

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick makes notes on a tablet device against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It’s definitely better than it was last year,” Belichick said of the fim study. “Last year was getting the process going.”

“Seeing TCU a second time around, obviously Duke will be another one second time around, that you can start to see some things that happened last year that you can learn from,” Belichick continued. “From a teaching standpoint, it’s good, and I think generally speaking, this team is more engaged. They work harder. They’re more dedicated, and they put more into it, and so they get more out of it, and it’s important to them.”

“They want to be good, and so they work hard. And we have an opportunity to coach them. They want to absorb it. I love that."

"The process is the process, and progress is progress. And it’s great to beat Pitt on the road, but now it’s time to turn the page and face Duke.”

Why This Is Significant

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) and running back Demon June (0) celebrate a touchdown by June during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick took over as North Carolina's head coach in 2025. It goes without saying that his inaugural season in Chapel Hill was disappointing, as the team compiled a 4-8 record and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. While the 74-year-old head coach doesn't deserve any excuses, he didn't have his own recruiting class and only a few select transfers. This offseason, the Tar Heels orchestrated a solid transfer portal class and one of the best recruiting classes.

These players have bought into the coaching staff's message and ideologies, which has been evident in the 3-2 start. Again, there are still areas that leave much to be desired, but North Carolina is a much more well-rounded team in 2026. Quarterback play has been underwhelming , with Billy Edwards Jr. struggling, but the Tar Heels have overcome it multiple times this season.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Shamar Easter (84) and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrate a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into this season, the scrutiny and pressure were immensely high for the longtime NFL head coach. While North Carolina still has a ton of work to do to ensure Belichick's future in Chapel Hill, it's set up for more success moving into the back half of the schedule.