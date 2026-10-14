UNC Week 7 Injury Report: Latest Updates and Replacement Options

Departing Week 6 with a win was significant for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who ended a two-game skid with a 21-17 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Unfortunately, the Tar Heels also left this past weekend with a couple of major injuries and entered the contest with a slew of injuries. With that in mind, here is North Carolina's injury report heading into Week 7.

Kaleb Cost

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5-foot-11 defensive back suffered a significant knee injury this past weekend and will likely miss the rest of the season. In five games, Cost recorded 16 tackles and one pass defended. As mentioned, the Tar Heels entered last week's game with a slew of injuries and now have ailments to overcome.

In Cost's absence, I expect Ade Willie to fill in as the replacement at nickleback. The Michigan State transfer has yet to make a substantial impact for North Carolina, but that should change with this injury.

Tre Miller

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (6) returns an interception against Pittsburgh Panthers running back Justin Cook (5) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller was instrumental in keeping North Carolina within striking distance, with his interception in the third quarter. However, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback was carted off the field after suffering an ankle/foot fracture that is also likely to cost him the rest of this season. If Miller's 2026 campaign is over, he will finish with nine tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

While this injury is substantial and something you never want to see, it does open the door for freshman cornerback Kenton Dopson III to make his presence known. The former four-star recruit has recorded seven tackles in limited snaps this season. That being said, Dopson III possesses an elite ceiling, with his ability to stick with receivers and track the ball while in coverage. Both those features should be on full display moving forward.

What This Means For UNC

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll learn more throughout the week about the status of other players for this weekend's contest against Duke, but for now, we know that these two players won't be part of the plan. Injuries were a major deal for the Tar Heels in Week 6, as 11 players were listed as questionable at various points leading up to the game against Pittsburgh.

As for what this means for this week, North Carolina's secondary will be a position group to watch. With two starters presumably out for the rest of the season, the Tar Heels' pass defense could suffer greatly. This will be a development to keep tabs on as the season progresses.