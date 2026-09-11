Why UNC’s Freshmen Could Make Impact Earlier Than Expected

It's only been one week, but it feels like an eternity since we saw the North Carolina Tar Heels on a football field.

After defeating TCU in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 29, the Tar Heels had a scheduled week off in the official first week of the 2026-27 college football season. There were several takeaways from the win, but something that went overlooked because of the result, and then what ensued in the following days with the off-field drama, was the impact that multiple freshmen made . While speaking with the media on Monday , head coach Bill Belichick highlighted those players.

Belichick's Thoughts

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's good to get them out there,” Belichick said. “I think that first game, especially in the environment we played in - against a good team - was challenging. But overall, I thought they held up well. Certainly not perfectly, and there’s a lot of room for improvement.”

“I thought they generally handled the situation pretty maturely and competitively, and so hopefully they can build on that, and continue to gain some confidence, and realize that they’re not in over their head,” Belichick continued.

Freshmen Who Earned the Most Snaps

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver C.J. Sadler (14) makes a catch in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering Belichick's track record , it was surprising to see how many first-year players got substantial snaps in North Carolina's season opener, especially when it felt like a must-win game for this program.

Eight freshmen logged at least six snaps, with wide receiver CJ Sadler playing 26 snaps. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound wide receiver caught one pass for seven yards, but his involvement in the offense was eye-opening. That snap count was inflated because Trech Kekahuna's fumble in the first half resulted in the Wisconsin wideout seeing fewer opportunities in the second half. Sadler stepped up as the main slot receiver in the final 30 minutes of the contest.

Another freshman who saw increased opportunities on the field was tight end Carson Sneed. The 6-foot-56, 240-pound tight end earned 10 snaps, as the position group is dealing with multiple injuries. Jelani Thurman has established himself as the TE1 in this offense, so Sneed shouldn’t be expected to have a large role.

Defensively, cornerback Kenton Dopson III played six snaps, while defensive lineman David Jackson played seven snaps. Dopson III was one of the best defensive back recruits in the 2026 class, so his presence on the field was a welcome sight. Again, it was surprising to see the freshmen on the field in a competitive, down-to-the-wire game. That said, it also shows how Belichick is willing to alter his approach with his job potentially on the line this season.