5 UNC Football Players Who Raised Stock Against TCU
In this story:
It must feel good to be Tar Heel Nation after the North Carolina Tar Heels pulled off a massive win in Dublin against a fringe top-25 team, the TCU Horned Frogs.
While head coach Bill Belichick gets his signature win for the Tar Heels, the triumph also paves the way for some surprises on the roster to emerge as standouts this season. Let's look at five players who could become stunners following last weekend's victory. They may be the future of the program.
Xavier Lewis, Defensive Tackle
Seven tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks by a six-foot, 250-pound defensive tackle are wildly impressive, given the potential limitations Xavier Lewis has. Not often do you see interior linemen that small make big-time plays against legitimate Power 4 competition. Last weekend showcased a defensive lineman who has a chance to be one of this season's most impactful players, accelerating the Tar Heels' timeline for success.
Jelani Thurman, Tight End
You have probably heard me gush about him all offseason, but Jelani Thurman showcased exactly why I was thrilled with his potential usage this season. With four catches for 94 yards, Thurman showcased a skill set that could make him one of the best tight ends in the country. If he stays healthy, the former 4-star recruit may become one of the top players on the roster, and the type of player defenses may struggle to defend because of his size and athleticism.
Andrew Threatt, Left Guard
While there were some moments you'd like to see him have back, Threatt became a steady presence along the Tar Heels' offensive line. I was impressed with Threatt's ability to sit against bull rushes and drop his anchor to stonewall, making himself a dependable blocker on the left side. I want to see Threatt against the likes of Clemson and Notre Dame's offensive line, but the flashes are encouraging for someone to take a big step from FCS to Power Four player against some of the FBS's best.
Jaylen McGill, Running Back
North Carolina used three running backs in this game, including McGill, who averaged 6.6 yards per carry. When I watched him run the football, he had this sense for space that both Benjamin Hall and Demon June don't have, which makes McGill a threat in space. As the season goes on, it wouldn't surprise me to see the talented running back not only get more carries but also solidify himself as a starter.
CJ Sadler, Wide Receiver
Plays like making a key block to seal the boundary cornerback from a runaway Thurman will get you on the field, as the true freshman displayed effort and willingness to do the dirty work to help his team win. Sure, Sadler only had one catch for seven yards, but he looks quick in space, especially as a route runner. Billy Edwards must find a way to get him the ball when the opportunity arises—Sadler could become one of the standout freshmen of the season for North Carolina.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft