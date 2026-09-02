5 UNC Football Players Who Raised Stock Against TCU

It must feel good to be Tar Heel Nation after the North Carolina Tar Heels pulled off a massive win in Dublin against a fringe top-25 team, the TCU Horned Frogs.

While head coach Bill Belichick gets his signature win for the Tar Heels, the triumph also paves the way for some surprises on the roster to emerge as standouts this season. Let's look at five players who could become stunners following last weekend's victory. They may be the future of the program.

Xavier Lewis, Defensive Tackle

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seven tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks by a six-foot, 250-pound defensive tackle are wildly impressive, given the potential limitations Xavier Lewis has. Not often do you see interior linemen that small make big-time plays against legitimate Power 4 competition. Last weekend showcased a defensive lineman who has a chance to be one of this season's most impactful players, accelerating the Tar Heels' timeline for success.

Jelani Thurman, Tight End

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You have probably heard me gush about him all offseason, but Jelani Thurman showcased exactly why I was thrilled with his potential usage this season. With four catches for 94 yards, Thurman showcased a skill set that could make him one of the best tight ends in the country. If he stays healthy, the former 4-star recruit may become one of the top players on the roster, and the type of player defenses may struggle to defend because of his size and athleticism.

Andrew Threatt, Left Guard

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Andrew Threatt (75) celebrates after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there were some moments you'd like to see him have back, Threatt became a steady presence along the Tar Heels' offensive line. I was impressed with Threatt's ability to sit against bull rushes and drop his anchor to stonewall, making himself a dependable blocker on the left side. I want to see Threatt against the likes of Clemson and Notre Dame's offensive line, but the flashes are encouraging for someone to take a big step from FCS to Power Four player against some of the FBS's best.

Jaylen McGill, Running Back

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) reactrs after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina used three running backs in this game, including McGill, who averaged 6.6 yards per carry. When I watched him run the football, he had this sense for space that both Benjamin Hall and Demon June don't have, which makes McGill a threat in space. As the season goes on, it wouldn't surprise me to see the talented running back not only get more carries but also solidify himself as a starter.

CJ Sadler, Wide Receiver

Team Pearl’s CJ Sadler(01) catches the ball down the field during the Under Armour All-America Game Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Plays like making a key block to seal the boundary cornerback from a runaway Thurman will get you on the field, as the true freshman displayed effort and willingness to do the dirty work to help his team win. Sure, Sadler only had one catch for seven yards, but he looks quick in space, especially as a route runner. Billy Edwards must find a way to get him the ball when the opportunity arises—Sadler could become one of the standout freshmen of the season for North Carolina.