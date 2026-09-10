What UNC Players Had To Say About Off-Field Drama

The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing for their Week 2 matchup against East Tennessee State this weekend.

Earlier this week, coaches and players addressed the media . Instead of answering questions only about the upcoming game, they were asked to provide insight into what has transpired off the field. While speaking with the media on Monday, offensive lineman Christo Kelly and running back Benjamin Hall revealed their mindset on dealing with the noise.

What They Said

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands off the ball to running back Benjamin Hall (7) in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We don't really focus on anything like that," Kelly said. "We're here to play football. The bond in the locker room is so strong. It's not anything that we're focused on or worried about in any sense of the imagination...We just block out the outside noise."

“I’m [going to] be honest with you, no one or anyone in this building is losing any sleep over that,” Hall said.

What This Means

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through no fault of these players, this outside noise is starting to creep into the building. This is what we worried about when general manager Michael Lombardi was originally placed on paid administrative leave and under investigation following a complaint from a former front-office employee. That then snowballed into Lomnardi resigning from his position. Then, to make matters worse, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick became a focus of the ongoing investigation.

For a program that needs to win as many games as possible in 2026, these types of things can't happen. Again, you feel bad for the players because they have no control over what happens in the front office or with the coaching staff. However, they're the ones who have to perform on the field to elevate this team to the point where the administration feels that drastic changes aren’t necessary after this season.

Could This Derail North Carolina's Season?

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It absolutely can. It probably won't affect the team this weekend, as East Tennessee State should be a walkover and give the Tar Heels a 2-0 record heading into conference play. That said, as conference play progresses, these developments will likely take a toll.

At this point, it's difficult to envision Belichick returning to the team this season. The defensive coordinator had already been placed on medical leave. Being placed under investigation for things you never want to be associated with may be too much for a return to the sidelines. As the season weighs on, these off-field distractions could prove too much to overcome, especially if losses pile up against ACC opposition.