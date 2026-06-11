Why Scott Forbes Excited About Future at UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels will play in the College World Series this upcoming weekend, with a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday.

This is the second time in three years in which the Tar Heels have reached the College World Series , and it goes without saying they have different plans for this time around. While speaking with the media earlier this week, head coach Scott Forbes spoke on the direction of the program, while explaining why the future is bright in Chapel Hill.

Forbes' Thoughts

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes coaches outfielder Carter French (18) during the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“Anytime you have success, you know that this time of year, things can happen,” Forbes said. “What I’ll say to that is the commitment and the support of [North] Carolina baseball has really become clear to me, even more so just recently, and how much people want us to succeed, how committed they are in this new landscape, because you have to take another level of commitment to have a chance to continue to do well."

"We want to pack this place; we want to be in the mix to host regionals, and it takes a lot of support," Forbes continued. "It takes a lot of commitment to your staff to keep them; retention. So, I’m just as proud as I’ve ever been to be sitting here with you today as the head coach at North Carolina.”

Main Takeaways

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) celebrates with head coach Scott Forbes after his game winning hit against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Since taking over as the Tar Heels' head coach in 2020, Forbes has led the baseball program to six straight NCAA Tournaments and four Super Regionals appearances . The 51-year-old head coach has proven to be one of the best commodities in the sport, and it has led to him garnering attention from other programs around the country.

According to several reports, South Carolina made an offer to Forbes for its head coaching position. However, I do not expect Forbes to leave Chapel Hill anytime soon. Money talks, but the Tar Heels are building a potential powerhouse in baseball, and that was amplified when they landed one of the top players in the transfer portal last week, Jamie Laskofski.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes makes a visit to the mound in the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Under Forbes, North Carolina has established itself as one of the most consistent teams in college baseball, and regardless of what transpires in the coming days, that should continue to be the case for the foreseeable future. Forbes has no reason to leave North Carolina, and if it wins the College World Series, Forbes' salary should skyrocket.