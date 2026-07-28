Signs Point Towards UNC Constructing Top 2027 Recruiting Class

No one questioned Michael Malone's basketball pedigree, but a question mark heading into this season regarding the North Carolina Tar Heels' newly hired head coach was his ability to recruit.

Well, it's safe to say that the 54-year-old head coach has proven the doubters wrong, as he assembled a promising roster heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season. Malone and his staff completely revamped the team in one cycle, utilizing the transfer portal as the main avenue.

North Carolina's main focus is on the upcoming season, but it appears that Malone's recruiting ability has carried over to the 2027 class. Here are a couple of signs why it appears the Tar Heels could be in store for an elite recruiting performance next offseason.

North Carolina Earning Official Visits

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last week, No. 1 overall recruit Beckham Black announced that he has an official visit set up with North Carolina and Texas. Those will be the first two schools that the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard will visit. Then, over the weekend, CJ Rosser, who is the No. 3 overall recruit according to ESPN, officially visited Chapel Hill.

Now, these two players setting up official visits with the program does not guarantee that North Carolina will land either prospect, but the Tar Heels should be viewed as legitimate contenders for both. Even if North Carolina only lands one, that would still be a major win for the program. Regardless of what happens, North Carolina is in a great position to build an elite class.

Demarcus Henry Interested in UNC

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry, ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit according to ESPN, is another prospect on North Carolina's radar. In fact, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward has also been impressed by what the Tar Heels have to offer, and sees the program as a legitimate landing spot.

“The whole coaching staff is reaching out, and it means a lot,” Henry said. “I grew up in North Carolina, so those North Carolina blue bloods are dream schools of mine. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have that, and I like what they’re doing with their program, building it up. They’re going to be a great team this year.”

“I like how they’re recruiting me and they’re recruiting me hard, giving me feedback on what I need to do,” Henry continued. “It means a lot. I’m probably going to stretch it out through my senior year, so I can just take my time. Take all my visits and see every school and see the best opportunity for me.”

Again, it is unrealistic to expect North Carolina to land the top three recruits in the 2027 class, but the Tar Heels need to have as many dart throws as possible. North Carolina's interest in these players should create more opportunities as the recruiting process progresses.