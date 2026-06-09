Reliving UNC's Hull's Game-Winning Hit Against USC

The North Carolina Tar Heels advanced to the College World Series with a 4-3 win over the USC Spartans in Game 3 of the Super Regionals.

Entering the ninth inning down 3-2, the Tar Heels' season was hanging in the balance, and scoring at least one run was necessary to extend their 2025-26 campaign. After tying the game up 3-3, Owen Hull stepped up to the plate with an opportunity to clinch a College World Series berth . That is exactly what Hull did, and he discussed the experience during his postgame interview .

Hull's Thoughts

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) celebrates with head coach Scott Forbes after his game winning hit against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“I have no words to describe it,” Hull said. “I’m out here having as much fun as I can, and there’s no other group of boys and a coach that I’d rather play for. I love this team so much.”

During his last at-bat, Hull gained significant intel that would benefit him at his next opportunity, which turned out to be the game-winning plate appearance.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) looks on in the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“The at-bat before, I missed a changeup. The count was 2-1,” Hull said. “If he made another mistake, I was going to punish it, and I did that.”

Prior to Hull stepping up to the plate, head coach Scott Forbes called a timeout to provide him with a suggestion on what to look for.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes during the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“Just slowing the game down a little bit,” Forbes said. “[I told him] if you get something close, just put a good swing on it. Slow the game down.”

"I think they were just trying to throw an extra fastball away, and he was aggressive," Forbes continued. "Reminded me of the same type of swing Michael Busch started to take as he progressed in his career. But man, that was an unbelievable moment for me to watch that ball fall and watch this guy, Dr. French, cross that plate. So that was awesome.”

Overall Reactions

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Cooper Nicholson (1) celebrates his run against the USC Trojans during the ninth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

North Carolina's postseason has featured clutch hits, defensive plays, and performances throughout the last two weekends. Hull's game-winning hit was the latest version of the Tar Heels, illustrating their ability to stay poised in the most adverse situations.

While the game was tied by the time Hull stepped up to the plate, there was still a significant amount of pressure. Extending the game into extra innings provided North Carolina with another chance, but at the same time, the variables increase.

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) fist bumps head coach Scott Forbes at third against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Clinching the game at that moment and not allowing the Trojans an opportunity to respond, which proved costly in Game 1 on Friday. USC's offense has been one of the most potent units in college baseball over the last two weeks, and that could have been a major component if the game had extended into extra innings. The Tar Heels proved that they are one of the most complete teams in college baseball on Sunday.