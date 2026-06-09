UNC College World Series Breakdown: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket

The North Carolina Tar Heels have advanced to the College World Series after defeating the USC Trojans 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in the Super Regionals.

This past weekend has revealed how high North Carolina's ceiling is, and this team is capable of making a deep run in the coming weeks. That being said, here is a deep dive into what awaits the Tar Heels in the College World Series this upcoming weekend.

Who Will North Carolina Play?

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) looks on in the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

After escaping with a Game 3 win over USC in the Super Regionals, the Tar Heels will take on the Ole Miss Rebels. North Carolina and Ole Miss will square off on Friday, June 12, at 7 p.m. ET. The Rebels are surging after a first-round exit in the SEC Tournament. Since then, Ole Miss is 5-0, including two wins over No. 4 overall seed Auburn.

The Tar Heels are favored to win on Friday night, but the Rebels have proven to be capable of pulling off upsets. North Carolina cannot afford to start slowly against a team with strengths similar to USC's.

North Carolina's Bracket

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Cooper Nicholson (1) celebrates his run against the USC Trojans during the ninth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The College World Series consists of eight teams split into two brackets, with four teams filling each side. The Tar Heels are in Bracket 1, with Ole Miss, West Virginia, and Troy. These teams will compete in a double-elimination format until one team remains. The same will occur in Bracket 2. Those two teams will then face each other in a best-of-three series to determine the College World Series champion.

Based on the other bracket, which consists of three teams ranked inside the top 10 - Georgia, Texas, and Alabama - it's safe to say that North Carolina caught a lucky break in terms of which programs they will go up against.

How To Watch/Schedule

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes celebrates a win with the coaching staff against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

You can watch all of these games on ESPN or ESPN 2. North Carolina-Ole Miss will air on ESPN. The Tar Heels' schedule is contingent on whether they win or lose on Friday. Until then, we will sit back and watch how this all unfolds.

For now, head coach Scott Forbes and his players need to invest all of their focus on Ole Miss. Prioritizing that game needs to be at the forefront of every coach and player's mind heading into this weekend. There is no point in jumping ahead and speculating about hypothetical matchups. Winning on Friday will set up the Tar Heels in an advantageous position.