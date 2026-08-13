Why Seth Trimble’s Decision Makes UNC’s ACC Path Much Tougher
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Tar Heel fans woke up to discouraging news on Wednesday morning, as Seth Trimble announced he is transferring to Louisville following Judge Charlotte Sweeney’s ruling that high school athletes in the class of 2022, whose fourth year of eligibility expired this spring, are eligible for a fifth year for the 2026-27 season.
Trimble had spent four seasons in Chapel Hill, which is unorthodox nowadays, with the transfer portal becoming the main path to constructing rosters. That being said, if this class-wide injunction holds, he will be an opposing player on a conference rival. Obviously, it's painful to see Trimble join another program, but this move also complicates North Carolina's path in the ACC.
Trimble's Defensive Pedigree
The former North Carolina guard is limited offensively, but he’s extremely effective defensively. Trimble's ability to defend on the ball while maneuvering through screens and sticking with his assignment was on full display last season. Additionally, Trimble averaged 1.3 steals per game in 2025.
Trimble also adds size alongside Jackson Shelstad, who isn't the most prominent perimeter defender, so the Cardinals also add assurance to that department as well. It will be interesting to see how much Trimble plays in this lineup, as the roster was already loaded before his arrival. Trimble averaged 32.5 minutes per game last season. That number should be lower in 2026.
Deeper Rotation
Despite the shooting limitations, Louisville's rotation just improved exponentially with this news. The Cardinals' roster features Shelstad, Adrian Wooley, Karter Knox, Alvaro Folgueiras, Flory Bidunga, Obinna Ekezie Jr., and London Johnson. Now head coach Pat Kelsey adds Trimble to the mix. That's a legitimate eight-man rotation, and not much drop-off at all.
The Cardinals were already generally viewed as the second-best team in the ACC, behind Duke, and they have created a healthy gap between themselves and whoever you want to rank third among Virginia, Miami, and North Carolina.
Proven Experience
Again, Trimble is not a superstar talent, but he does have four years of experience at one of the most prestigious college basketball programs. He understands the pressure and expectations of playing for a program that is striving for greatness.
Louisville has obviously constructed an elite roster this offseason with plenty of proven commodities, but it could take some time for this talent to acclimate to one another. Adding a four-year player who has seen significant roster turnover could be a major factor for the Cardinals, who have undoubtedly experienced plenty of that this offseason.
Louisville's Offense Adds Another Element
Trimble will not consistently generate points in half-court sets, and we saw him mysteriously disappear for stretches in games last season. However, because Trimble is such an elite defender and uber-athletic, he creates in transition with ease.
Louisville should boast one of the best offenses in the country, but when they are struggling, Trimble can create quick opportunities off turnovers in the fast break. Because Trimble is lightning-quick in the open court and can elevate over anyone at the basket, retreating defenders are always under duress when Trimble has the ball in his hands in those situations.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.