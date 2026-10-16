Why UNC Should Consider Expanding Maximo Adams' Role

Of all college basketball programs, the North Carolina Tar Heels have seen among the most change, with Michael Malone taking over as head coach and a plethora of additions to the roster.

North Carolina revamped its rotations almost exclusively through the transfer portal, but the front office and coaching staff also landed multiple high school recruits . That includes 4-star forward Maximo Adams, who originally committed under the previous regime of former head coach Hubert Davis. There were concerns that Adams could follow former North Carolina commit Dylan Mingo out the door and reopen his recruitment process.

However, Malone convinced Adams to stay a Tar Heel. That could be a monumental development, as the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward has shown glimpses of stardom. Adams will be operating off the bench this season, but here are a few reasons the coaching staff needs to consider expanding the freshman's role.

Willingness To Defend

Indio's Jeremiah Davila (2) finds an escape between Serra's Maximo Adams (25) and Jeremiah Wilson (13) during the third quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's easy for these incoming star freshmen to impress offensively, but an underrated component is their ability to make an impact defensively. Adams proved that in abundance in the preseason opener against USC, demonstrating his high motor and overwhelming stature. Adams forced a shot-clock violation and defended tremendously on the perimeter.

If Adams is that effective defensively throughout the season, his minutes will increase exponentially. That effort and sacrifice on defense are what Malone values greatly.

Versatile Skill Set

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to possessing the ability to defend multiple positions, Adams is also an effective rebounder and an all-around scorer. Those qualities were on full display against USC, as Adams created off the dribble and operated off the ball to produce points.

The freshman forward recorded 11 points and six rebounds, while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-4 from three-point range. That efficient outing is everything Tar Heel fans wanted to see from the first-year player.

Maturity and Understanding His Role

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adams would be a starter for multiple other top-tier programs, but the way this roster is constructed, he'll be operating as an asset off the bench. Adams is embracing that assignment while proving he can score in bunches. It's easy for a freshman with elite potential to force the issue and prove his worth exclusively in the scoring department.

However, Adams let the game come to him, allowing others to facilitate the offense. His off-ball movement and ability to drift into open space in the sight of Neoklis Avdalas and other primary ball handlers were impressive. As long as Adams keeps it simple, he should average double digits off the bench, which would be instrumental for North Carolina's success.