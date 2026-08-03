Why This UNC Football Team Feels Different Than Last Year

The North Carolina Tar Heels are still in the early stages of training camp, but that doesn't mean we can't assess what the football program has accomplished so far this offseason.

Over the last several months, the optimism surrounding the Tar Heels has been relatively high. However, last week, a wrench was thrown into all of that when general manager Michael Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave. Nevertheless, we will focus on the positive outlook for North Carolina. Here are a few reasons this team feels different heading into the 2026 season.

Roster Actually Feels Built

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Bill Belichick took over as head coach late in the transfer portal process last offseason, North Carolina couldn’t construct a competitive roster. That led to dysfunction and lack of cohesion, resulting in a discombobulated operation. This time around, the Tar Heels' brass had a full offseason to identify problems and address those weaknesses.

Again, the Tar Heels' roster is not worth writing home about, but it has improved dramatically at several positions. North Carolina added multiple proven commodities in the transfer portal, which is what’s required for this program to bounce back in 2026.

Decisive Plan Offensively

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the Tar Heels' offense lacked direction and organization under former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, whom Belichick inherited on the coaching staff. This offseason, the 74-year-old head coach moved on from Kitchens and replaced him with Bobby Petrino.

By all accounts, Petrino's system is much more aligned with the modern game, utilizing pre-snap motion and putting players in the best position to succeed. Petrino's awareness has also been noted, as he has explained how the offense needs to be multi-layered with an emphasis on the rushing attack. That recognition is exactly what you want to hear as a fan.

Quarterback Is Supported by Legitimate Weapons

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Javarius Green (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen who will separate themselves from the rest of the pack and emerge as the Week 1 starter . Regardless, North Carolina has supplied whoever that may be with formidable pass-catching options.

Obviously, Shipp is the consistent variable, but the Tar Heels added Mason Humphrey , Trech Kekahuna, Jaxxon Warren, and others to the fold, building a well-rounded passing attack. Hopefully, the starting quarterback is competent enough to support a competent offense. While Petrino wants the offense centered on the running game, consistently producing through the air will dictate how well the Tar Heels fare this season.