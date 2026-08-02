Full UNC Training Camp Schedule: Dates and Everything Fans Need To Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the early stages of their 2026 training camp, which officially kicked off the program's preparations for the upcoming season.

With the first practice officially in the books, let's take a deeper look at North Carolina's training camp schedule and what you should know as we move closer to the start of the season.

When Training Camp Started

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' training camp officially started on July 30, about a month before the season opener against TCU on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland.

Practice Schedule

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As this month progresses, we will see practices ramp up. However, at this time, no specifics have been confirmed. Dates and times for practices remain unknown, but with the number of positional competitions, we should expect intensity and urgency to increase as the season gets closer.

While no information has been released, the 11-on-11 drills should become a consistent feature during practices, intensifying positional battles across the roster, especially at quarterback. With massive changes on both sides of the ball, I expect Belichick and the coaching staff to hold 11-on-11 periods to experiment and determine the best 22 players on the roster.

The Tar Heels' quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, tight end, and defensive back positions all need to be figured out before Week 1.

What Fans Need To Know

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the sense of urgency in Chapel Hill is extremely high, as the football program needs to bounce back after a 4-8 2025 campaign. This roster is littered with incoming pieces across the roster and coaching staff. In addition to all the acquisitions the Tar Heels' brass orchestrated over the last several months, head coach Bill Belichick also made a significant change by hiring Bobby Petrino as the offensive coordinator earlier in the offseason.

With a completely revamped quarterback room and a new play-caller, North Carolina's offense will be the focal point for fans to keep tabs on as training camp progresses. It's been well-documented, but the Tar Heels are conducting a quarterback competition to decide the Week 1 starter. That will also continue to be a storyline in the coming weeks, with hopefully a solidified answer sooner rather than later.

As training camp heats up, we will continue to provide news and updates as they become available. As for now, North Carolina's preparation for the 2026 college football season is heating up. The Tar Heels have some questions to answer, but there is hope heading into 2026.