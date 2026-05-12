UNC's Wilson Gaining Momentum for This NBA Landing Spot

The 2026 NBA lottery took place over the weekend, and the 2026 draft board, at least the first 14 picks, is etched in stone.

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson is a top-four prospect in this year's class, and could be taken off the board as early as No. 2 overall. However, multiple draft analysts expect Wilson to be selected by the Chicago Bulls at No. 4 overall. Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World and ESPN's Jeremy Woo share the same sentiment about Wilson's fate in the upcoming draft.

Leiva's Thoughts

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Caleb Wilson makes sense for the Bulls because they need size, length, and a frontcourt player with real two-way range," Leiva said . "This is not a perfect offensive fit yet because the three-point shot is behind the rest of his game. Still, his physical tools and production are strong enough for the No. 4 pick."

Woo's Thoughts

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"In addition to being viewed as a consensus top-four prospect, Wilson is an excellent fit with Chicago's existing talent, representing a high-flying frontcourt option with room to grow," Woo said . "His season ended early because of a pair of hand injuries, but that didn't impact his momentum as a top-four selection, as teams fell in love with his motor, explosiveness and potential as a two-way impact player."

"He will likely receive looks higher than this and will have an opportunity to make his case in predraft workouts, where his athletic gifts should stand out, and teams will want to better assess his skill level and perimeter shooting."

Why This Landing Spot Makes Sense

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks during warm ups before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

In addition to what Leiva and Woo explained, Wilson would be a fantastic addition to an organization needing a jolt of energy in its building. The Bulls have been mismanaged for years, and this could be the type of pick that turns around a mostly dormant franchise.

Pairing Wilson's motor and athleticism with Josh Giddey would form one of the fastest-paced tandems in the league. Giddey averages 9.1 assists per game, and with Wilson running the floor as a high-flying forward, the Giddey-Wilson connection could be on full tilt from day one.

Mar 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Additionally, the North Carolina-Chicago correlation has historical context, as the Bulls drafted Michael Jordan with the No. 3 overall pick in 1984. The Bulls also drafted Coby White at No. 7 overall in 2019. Wilson could be a steal at this spot in the lottery, and he would be a monumental addition to the Bulls' rotation.