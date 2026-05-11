Evaluating UNC's Wilson's Ceiling in 2026 NBA Draft

With the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on Sunday, it is the perfect time to discuss North Carolina Tar Heels' Caleb Wilson, who is projected to be taken inside the top three.

This draft class has the potential to be historically great, as the first 12-15 picks could all be freshmen prospects. Each draft features generational talent, with one player separating himself from the pack as the No. 1 pick. However, in this year's draft, you could make a legitimate argument for three players being the first prospect taken off the board.

What Is Wilson's Ceiling in Draft?

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Last month, Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor released a mock draft, which had the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward being selected No. 2 overall by the Atlanta Hawks. Not only would it be a fantastic fit given Wilson's skill set and personnel, but he is also from Atlanta. It would be a movie-like scenario if that is how events unfolded on June 23. Here is what led O'Connor to have Wilson projected this high up the board.

"Front office executives around the NBA increasingly believe Wilson could be the second player taken in June’s draft," O'Connor said. "While his exact spot won’t be clear until after the Draft Lottery, once each pick is determined, some teams value the high-flying North Carolina freshman above the more ground-bound Cam Boozer from Duke.

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to media after the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Others view Wilson as having similarly high upside as Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with dramatically lower downsides due to Peterson’s availability concerns."

Why This Would Make Sense

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Forget about the landing spot for a second and focus on the overall schematics of this scenario. The fact that multiple league executives view Wilson as potentially the second-best prospect in this year's draft is deeper than production.

At the beginning of the year, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson was universally viewed as the No. 1 pick, barring anything unforeseen transpiring. However, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard dealt with a slew of health concerns after mysteriously missing games or personally taking himself out of contests. That allowed other prospects, including Wilson, to slowly climb up the boards and supplant Peterson in some league offices’ assessments.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Wilson missed nine games due to two hand injuries - one of which turned into a season-ending ailment - the freshman phenom did more than enough to prove himself as a legitimate tier-one prospect in the 2026 draft. Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three-point range.

The low three-point percentage could be considered a red flag, but that could easily be improved, as Wilson has illustrated coachability and malleability during his time in Chapel Hill. Wilson's athleticism, defensive ability, and shot creativity make him one of the most well-rounded prospects in the draft. I would say the lowest Wilson could go is No. 3 overall, and he could go as high as No. 1 overall.