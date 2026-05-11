Evaluating UNC's Wilson's Ceiling in 2026 NBA Draft
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With the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on Sunday, it is the perfect time to discuss North Carolina Tar Heels' Caleb Wilson, who is projected to be taken inside the top three.
This draft class has the potential to be historically great, as the first 12-15 picks could all be freshmen prospects. Each draft features generational talent, with one player separating himself from the pack as the No. 1 pick. However, in this year's draft, you could make a legitimate argument for three players being the first prospect taken off the board.
What Is Wilson's Ceiling in Draft?
Last month, Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor released a mock draft, which had the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward being selected No. 2 overall by the Atlanta Hawks. Not only would it be a fantastic fit given Wilson's skill set and personnel, but he is also from Atlanta. It would be a movie-like scenario if that is how events unfolded on June 23. Here is what led O'Connor to have Wilson projected this high up the board.
- "Front office executives around the NBA increasingly believe Wilson could be the second player taken in June’s draft," O'Connor said. "While his exact spot won’t be clear until after the Draft Lottery, once each pick is determined, some teams value the high-flying North Carolina freshman above the more ground-bound Cam Boozer from Duke.
- "Others view Wilson as having similarly high upside as Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with dramatically lower downsides due to Peterson’s availability concerns."
Why This Would Make Sense
Forget about the landing spot for a second and focus on the overall schematics of this scenario. The fact that multiple league executives view Wilson as potentially the second-best prospect in this year's draft is deeper than production.
At the beginning of the year, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson was universally viewed as the No. 1 pick, barring anything unforeseen transpiring. However, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard dealt with a slew of health concerns after mysteriously missing games or personally taking himself out of contests. That allowed other prospects, including Wilson, to slowly climb up the boards and supplant Peterson in some league offices’ assessments.
While Wilson missed nine games due to two hand injuries - one of which turned into a season-ending ailment - the freshman phenom did more than enough to prove himself as a legitimate tier-one prospect in the 2026 draft. Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three-point range.
The low three-point percentage could be considered a red flag, but that could easily be improved, as Wilson has illustrated coachability and malleability during his time in Chapel Hill. Wilson's athleticism, defensive ability, and shot creativity make him one of the most well-rounded prospects in the draft. I would say the lowest Wilson could go is No. 3 overall, and he could go as high as No. 1 overall.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.