Why UNC's Wilson Would Be Perfect Fit for Chicago Bulls

The NBA draft is on its way, and for Tar Heel fans, all of the eyes are on Caleb Wilson, who will likely be a top-five pick in the draft. After one of the most incredible seasons at North Carolina in recent memory, Caleb Wilson is taking his talents to one lucky NBA team, which will have the pleasure of drafting one of the highest ceilings in a prospect the league has seen in a while.

With the NBA Draft Lottery done and sorted out, the teams in the top five are now among the only choices for Caleb Wilson, as it would be nearly impossible for him to fall past pick five.

Mock Draft Consensus

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There's a consensus top four in college basketball and the NBA that sit in a tier above the others in mock drafts. BYU's AJ Dybantsa is the front-runner for the number one overall pick to the Washington Wizards, with Kansas' Darryn Peterson being the most popular mocked pick to the Jazz at number two.

That leaves the two rival players left to fight for the No. 3 overall spot, with the other one coming in at No. 4. That race is between Duke's Cameron Boozer and North Carolina's own Caleb Wilson. As it currently stands, the consensus is that Cameron Boozer goes three to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While that may be a mistake for the Grizzlies, it actually gives Caleb Wilson a pretty good landing spot with the Chicago Bulls at number four overall. Chicago is in need of young talent, and Caleb Wilson has the length, athleticism, and elite upside to immediately stand out as a star in Chicago.

If this draft board were ranked in terms of pure potential and upside, it's hard to argue against anyone other than Caleb Wilson for the number one spot. Some mock drafts even have Wilson listed as the number two overall pick as is.

Why Wilson Will Be a Star in Chicago

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson's ability to play two ways and be elite on both ends of the court could immediately make him one of the best young players in the NBA. It's interesting to imagine how high Wilson could have gotten his draft stock if not for his injury that sidelined him for the better part of last season.

All signs are pointing to the fact that Caleb Wilson will be a Chicago Bull next season. If history tells us anything, it's that the Chicago Bulls have fared pretty well with stars coming out of Chapel Hill.