Who is Courtney Banghart’s Assistant Coach Daniel Matzelfeld?
In order for Courtney Banghart to improve and make changes during this offseason, after losing to the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16, her coaching staff needs to also be on the same page, too. For Assistant Coach Daniel Metzelfeld, he is in Chapel Hill once more after leaving for a job at Davidson College.
Below is more information on GoHeels about Metzelfeld's coaching career:
"A familiar face returned Carmichael Arena in August of 2023 as Daniel Metzelfeld joined the UNC women’s basketball staff as Director of Scouting and Video Operations and Assistant Coach.
Metzelfeld was part of coach Courtney Banghart’s first staff at UNC, serving as Director of Player Personnel, Development and Recruiting Operations for the 2019-20 season.
“We are thrilled to bring Daniel back to Chapel Hill,” Banghart said at the time of Metzelfeld's hiring. “His work ethic, talent, attention to detail, positive energy, and passion made an indelible impact in his first stint with us, and he’s added even more experience to his resume. Daniel is a star and he will provide immediate value on the court, in our recruiting efforts, and as a teammate in handling the many responsibilities and opportunities that come with bringing this program to the next level.”
Metzelfeld spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the women’s basketball team at Davidson. During his time with the Wildcats, the team achieved its highest number of wins since joining the Atlantic 10 (18 wins in 2021-22) and made the program’s fifth overall appearance in the post season, playing three games in the Women’s Basketball Invitational. Metzelfeld coached mainly the Wildcat forwards and wings while also focusing on recruiting.
He also spent the 2018-19 season at Davidson as Director of Player Development.
"Returning to UNC in a new role and working for Coach Banghart again as she leads a program that has Final Four aspirations is something that gives me chills,” Metzelfeld said. “I am excited to be challenged to be our best every day by recruiting and coaching some of the best players in the world. I am ready to pour into this program with Coach Banghart & the entire staff!”
Metzelfeld founded Train University Basketball and worked as a trainer and coach for All In Athletics in Highland Park, Ill. He got his start in college coaching as an assistant women's basketball coach at his alma mater, Trinity International University, from 2013-17.
After beginning his playing career at Indiana University East, Metzelfeld spent his final three years as a standout guard for Trinity International in Deerfield, Ill. As a senior, Metzelfeld was named team captain while leading his team in scoring at 14.6 points per game. His play earned him Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Honorable Mention as well as NCCAA All-Region team and the team's Most Outstanding Player Award. As an undergraduate, he coached AAU girls basketball with Full Package Athletics."
Coach Banghart will also share the sidelines with Cory McNeil and Katherine Bixby, and all four will need to collaborate in any situation to make sure the UNC women's basketball team is on the right track to be victorious. Nonetheless, having players Nyla Brooks, plus Taliyah Henderson, Taissa Queiroz, Lanie Grant, Elina Aarnisalo, and more will make the job a lot easier.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!