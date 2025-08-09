Carolina Women’s Hoops Land Top Prospect of 2026 Recruiting Class

Kate Harpring, the No. 1 player in the class of 2026, has committed to UNC.



She chose #UNC over Iowa, South Carolina, UCLA among others.



A huge recruiting win for Courtney Banghatt and the Tar Heels as they build off of a 29-7 record and a Sweet 16 appearance last season! pic.twitter.com/F8G12gWKYu