Tar Heels Women's Basketball Recruit to Visit Chapel Hill
Quaker Valley High School star Mimi Thiero has not committed to a school yet. However, she did tell Rivals on Wednesday she agreed to take five official visits. One of her stops will be at Chapel Hill to visit with coach Courtney Banghart.
She will also visit Clemson, Michigan, Georgia Tech and Kentucky in her quest to find the right program for her talents and education. She will be taking her visits in August and September. She said the North Carolina coaches have visited her and watched her perform at home.
“They’ve come to a lot of my games," Thiero said to Rivals. "They’ve come to my school games when I have open gym. They definitely showed a lot of interest.”
She is looking for an education first and foremost. Then she is looking for a place where she can play as a freshman and fit in with the rest of the squad.
“I’m definitely looking for education,” Thiero said. “I want to major in something STEM-related, so going to a school that definitely has something related to what I want to major in. I also just want a great program – somewhere I can make an impact early and somewhere that’s just a great fit.”
The Leetsdale, Pa. product is very versatile. She can play multiple positions, but at 6-foot-4 is very comfortable playing the post.
“I definitely pride myself on being able to guard multiple positions and also being able to handle the ball,” Thiero said. “Being my height and being able to handle the ball – I feel like that’s also something that’s really great. Just being able to play multiple positions and guarding multiple positions.”
She is also taking a close look at ACC rivals Clemson and Georgia Tech. She has had contact with both schools and it appears as though she will have a tough time deciding where she wants to go, until after the visits are completed.
“It’s been great talking to them (Clemson). I went to their game when they played against Pitt and watched them play," Thiero said. "I love their program and talking to their coaches. I definitely like that school.”
She said she knows the new staff at Georgia Tech and she enjoys the way they play.
“Georgia Tech got a new coaching staff, but their new head coach was at Maryland and I knew her when she was there," Thiero said. "I definitely enjoy that program.”
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!