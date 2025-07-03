Tar Heels To Appear On ACC Network During Summer Takeover
Tuesday, July 8 will be a great day to call in sick from work if one is a North Carolina Tar Heels fan. One can spend the entire day watching the ACC Network and see the powder blue win two national championships and roll around in the snow outside the Dean Smith Center.
Every year the network highlights one school per day over the summer. The summer takeover series started on June 25 with Boston College and will conclude with Wake Forest on July 21. The teams will appear in alphabetical order.
The Tar Heels' day on the network is chock full of women's sports and NCAA title games. It will be fun to relive the moments the lacrosse and soccer teams won national championships. In the lacrosse game Chloe Humphrey goes nuts and scores four goals and adds an assist. Not a bad day at the office for the freshman.
The Tar Heels, ranked No. 1 coming into the game, defeated No. 3 Northwestern 12-8. The title punctuated a 22-0 season for the Lady Tar Heels and gave them a perfect season.
The network will also air the ACC baseball title game that ended with a North Carolina victory. The Tar Heels ninth ACC title can be relived. The game had outstanding pitching. The Tar Heels defeated Clemson 14-4 in Durham. The third-ranked Diamond Heels sent 12 batters to the plate in the eight-run fifth inning to blow a close game wide open.
The women's soccer championship will air at 2 p.m. The Tar Heels defeated Wake Forest in Cary for the national title. The game was a real nail biter. The game was not settled until Olivia Thomas scored a goal in the 62nd minute to thwart the Demon Deacons who were looking to defeat the No. 8 ranked Tar Heels. Thomas would not be denied and the soccer team won the athletic department's 23rd national title.
For the late-night viewers, or for those that cannot get enough Tar Heels sports during the day, the No. 12 Tar Heels women's basketball team is featured at 2 a.m. Watch the team defeat No. 10 North Carolina State without Alyssa Ustby, who was injured in the first half. Reniya Helly scored 23 points and drilled five 3-point field goals to lead the Tar Heels. It was Grace Townsend's free throws with under six seconds remaining that sealed the victory.
Finally, the network will show a men's basketball game against N.C. State where the snow was so thick outside people had a tough time getting into the Smith Center. The good news was if you were able to get in, you did not need a ticket and there was no charge for admission.
There will be 11 games broadcast in total. The games start at midnight and run for a solid 24 hours.
