UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Elon
UNC defeated Elon on November 18, 2023, by a score of 68-39 as it marked North Carolina's 10th win over the Phoenix in program history, remaining undefeated. The Tar Heels are 8-0 at home and 1-0 on the road, including a neutral victory that occurred during the 2014-2015 season, where the two schools played in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
North Carolina's first-ever matchup against Elon ended with a score of 77-58 on December 28, 2000. The largest margin of victory read 90-36 on the scoreboard, November 17, 2006. And the closest these two schools have fought it out ended with 78-73. Paris Kea finished with 20 points and six rebounds, plus five assists — playing all 40 minutes of the game — never taking a break. Kea shot 9/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point line, making 1/2 at the charity stripe.
Behind Kea, Jamie Cherry and Stephanie Watts both scored 17 points each. Cherry played 39 minutes, shooting 6/10 from the field and 3/6 from beyond the arc. Watts shot 7/11 overall and 3/7 from deep.
The Upcoming Contest
North Carolina will host Elon inside Carmichael Arena on Thursday, November 6, three days after the season opener for Head Coach Courtney Banghart and staff. UNC will have freshmen Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson and Taissa Queiroz, sophomores Lanie Grant and Elina Aarnisalo, junior Reniya Kelly as well as seniors Indya Nivar and Nyla Harris to combat the Phoenix.
Elon is led by Head Coach Charlotte Smith, who is entering the 15th season leading the program. Raven Preston, the leading scorer for the Phoenix last year, is no longer with the program but in the ACC playing for Wake Forest. Preston scored 12.3 points and grabbed 8.7 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore.
However, Jayda Angel, a sophomore and the second leading scorer, returns to the program and looks to take over the responsibilities of filling the absence of Preston. Angel averaged nine points, four rebounds and one assist.
While North Carolina looks to defend its undefeated streak, Elon hopes to snap it. There are high expectations for Banghart and the Tar Heels. Its returners and newcomers, freshmen and transfers, formulate a squad that has the tools to compete within the ACC.
