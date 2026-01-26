UNC Women's Hoops Making Progress With Elite 2027 Forward

UNC women’s basketball is off to a strong start to the 2025-2026 season, with a 17-5 record through their first 22 games and currently ranked fourth in the ACC. Head coach Courtney Banghart is leveraging the Tar Heels’ on-court success to build momentum on the recruiting trail, as she and her staff continue to make progress with several prospects.

Although the Tar Heels remain focused on the 2026 recruiting cycle, they have already started targeting several prospects in the 2027 class, including a four-star power forward who recently named UNC among the schools standing out in her recruitment.

Tar Heels Standing Out to Four-Star Power Forward

Throughout her recruitment, UNC has been targeting Destiny Manyawu, a four-star power forward from Staley High School in Kansas City, Missouri. The Tar Heels initially extended an offer to her in July 2025 and have been actively pursuing her since.

Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Lanie Grant (0) celebrates with North Carolina Tar Heels forward Ciera Toomey (21) after scoring during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Manyawu is one of the top prospects in the entire country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing her as the No. 30 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 7 power forward, and the No. 1 recruit from Missouri.

While Manyawu is being pursued by some of the nation’s top programs, she recently highlighted a few schools that are standing out to her most in an interview with Rivals’ Talia Goodman, including UNC.

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the Heel logo at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6’3” power forward traveled to Chael Hill in October for a visit with the Tar Heels, and she told Goodman she had a great experience. Manyawu explained that she had the chance to spend time with both North Carolina players and coaches and noted that she also watched a football game while she was there.

“North Carolina was good,” Manyawu told Goodman. “That was my first time going out there. I got to spend lots of time with the girls while I was out there, and I got to see one of their practices and talk to their coaches as well."

Mar 24, 2034; Columbia, So Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Coach Courtney Banghart during the first quarter of the second round NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game at the Colonial Life Center. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News

She continued, "I was able to see a football game while I was out there, so that was another fun thing. I kind of just got to see campus and there’s a lot of history in North Carolina, so that was also cool.”

UNC isn’t the only program Manyawu has visited, as she’s also taken trips with Arkansas, Kansas State, Iowa, Maryland, Iowa State, and Ole Miss.

Still, the Tar Heels appear to have established themselves as contenders in Manyawu’s recruitment. If Banghart and her staff continue to make progress with her in the coming months, they should be well-positioned to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

