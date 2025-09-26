All Tar Heels

Comparing Tar Heels' Men’s and Women’s Basketball Programs

UNC can make some real noise during the men's and women's basketball seasons.

Jeremiah Artacho

Oct 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

UNC is projected to have two basketball teams, men's and women's, who have the chance to do something special during the 2025-2026 season. For the men's and head Coach Hubert Davis, he brings back Seth Trimble for his senior year, with the addition of a bunch of transfers like 7-foot Henri Veesaar from Arizona, three-point threat Kyan Evans from Colorado State, Jarin Stevenson, a Chapel Hill native, Ivan Matlekovic from High Point, Jaydon Young from Virginia Tech and international player Luka Bogavac.

Plus a future lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, freshman Caleb Wilson, a five-star coming out of Atlanta, Georgia, joined by Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis, both freshmen as well. Davis and his staff also have James Brown seeking to have a bigger role as a sophomore, and Zayden High, who took time away from the team last year, but has returned to help the team in full capacity.

Hubert Davis
Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Women's Head Coach Courtney Banghart returns Lanie Grant, who will be a sophomore, showing flashes of what she could potentially become with more practice and consistency. Then, there is a group of four freshmen, including Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson, and Taissa Queiroz, whom Banghart spoke highly about during her appearance with the media on Tuesday, July 29. The Tar Heels also added international player Liza Astakhova late in the offseason, but Astakhova adds a lot of experience with her time playing in the Russian-PBL.

Banghart lost four key pieces from last season due to ineligibility, with Alyssa Utsby, Grace Townsend, Lexi Donarski, and Maria Gakdeng now off to the next chapters of their playing careers. In addition, UNC's head coach has a pair of transfers with Nyla Harris from Louisville, Elina Aarnisalo from UCLA.

Courtney Banghart
Mar 7, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart reacts to a play during the second quarter at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

While it's not a competition for two different programs to be competing it each other, it brings up the following question: Which team will be better when it's all said and done? Men's? Women's? Both make a pretty good case to one-up the other, but the truth of the matter is that it can go either way, given the strength of schedule each team has, the players, and many obstacles that could arise throughout the season.

The Better Team Can Go Either Way

Hubert Davis
Mar 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a game against Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

These two programs have the pieces and tools needed to go the distance in March Madness. The argument of comparing the last few seasons between the two lands with the women's, given its ability to host and capture a high-seeding when the time comes for the NCAA to make its decisions. Whether it's Wilson for the men's or Brooks for the women's, Davis and Banghart have star power mixed with experience throughout each roster.

On the other hand, the men's team has had trouble even making the tournament, falling short of the cut (2023), a year after making it to the national championship (2022). Davis has had trouble finding consistency — if you were to create a graph representing the postseason results through his first four seasons, the line would go up and down, struggling to create a straight line. The women's graph would be much more consistent.

Courtney Banghart
Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the end, Tar Heel fans will have a lot to look forward to once November comes and the seasons officially begin. And while the football team with Bill Belichick as the head coach has not gone the way as expected — losing poorly to Big 12 opponents — basketball season sparks the fanbase, especially students of the university. As the next few weeks approach, the buzz will continue to grow and grow, but by that point, once games have begun, it will be the play of each squad that will either keep or lose the support of the Carolina faithful.

Until the end, the debates of who will be the better team move forward, but the good thing for UNC is that ability even have these kinds of conversations — alinging with the narrative of North Carolina being a basketball school — which shall hold true over the time — unless something drastic happens, of course.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.