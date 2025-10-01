UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: South Dakota State
UNC women's basketball will play South Dakota State Jackrabbits to begin the 2025 Cancun Challenge on Thursday, November 27, at 11:00 a.m. In that moment, the Tar Heels would enter the contest after playing the likes of NC Central, Elon, UCLA, and Fairfield in the WBCA Challenge, North Carolina A&T, and UNC Greensboro.
The Jackrabbits completed the 2024-2025 campaign with a record of 30-4, going undefeated in the Summit League, finishing 16-0. It also had a record of 14-1 at home, 11-2 on the road and 5-1 in neutral settings.
Some of South Dakota's wins came against Rice, Creighton, Wisconsin, Oregon, Eastern Washington, Montana, Dakota Wesleyan, Northern Iowa and more.
But interestingly enough, it lost to two ACC schools, Georgia Tech and Duke, with its other two losses happening against Texas and UConn (during the Round of 32 in the NCAAT).
Then-junior, Brooklyn Meyer, a Larchwood, Iowa native, led the team on the stat sheet, averaging 17 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game — shooting an outstanding 62.7 percent from the field.
Behind Meyer was then-junior Haleigh Timmer, a Rapid City, South Dakota native, who recorded 12.8 points per game, as well as four rebounds and 1.3 assists, converting 48.4 percent from the field. Meyer also shot 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The third and final double-digit scorer for head coach Aaron Johnston was then-senior Paige Meyer, who added 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. She shot 43.6 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from the three-point line.
Courtney Banghart and Aaron Johnston Go Head-to-Head
It will be an interesting matchup between head coach Courtney Banghart and Johnston. Banghart, an experienced head coach with years of experience dating back to the Princeton days, is entering year No. 7 in Chapel Hill, while Johnston has stands at a 75 percent winning percentage, being the winningest head coach in the history of the program. This game will come down to strategy, execution and simply which team has the better performance.
North Carolina will benefit from playing South Dakota as it charts its path toward the postseason next March. The Tar Heels' loss to rival Duke in the Sweet 16 has led to a revamped roster after losing key pieces, one that could make some noise throughout the 2025-2026 campaign. And it all starts on November 3, inside Carmichael Arena in front of its Carolina faithful.
