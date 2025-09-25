All Tar Heels

UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: NC Central

UNC opens Courtney Banghart's seventh season as head coach with a contest against NC Central.

Jeremiah Artacho

Mar 24, 2034; Columbia, So Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Coach Courtney Banghart during the first quarter of the second round NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game at the Colonial Life Center. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News
Mar 24, 2034; Columbia, So Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Coach Courtney Banghart during the first quarter of the second round NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game at the Colonial Life Center. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News
The North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team will begin its season on Monday, November 3, at 11:00 a.m. with its first game against NC Central — the same opening day for the men's team, who will play Central Arkansas, respectively.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart talks with her team during practice before their Sweet 16 matchup with Duke at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head Coach Courtney Banghart will begin her seventh season as the head coach, a career that started following her time at Princeton in the same role. Overall, this will be Banghart's 18th year leading a program, as she currently holds a record of 379-167, capturing her 100th victory last season after defeating Ball State in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Tar Heels have a record of 8-0 against NC Central, with every single game being played in Chapel Hill, and this time around is no different.

The Last Outing

Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Alyssa Ustby (1) makes a pass behind Duke Blue Devils forward Delaney Thomas (12) at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr-Imagn Images

UNC's largest win over the Eagles is 109-32, and its smallest is 88-66. Friday, November 29, is the last time these two schools faced off, with North Carolina winning by a score of 119-43. Former Tar Heel, Alyssa Ustby, finished with a double-double — scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds — handing out four assists, too.

Then-junior Indya Nivar followed behind with 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists. North Carolina made 56.8 percent of its field goals, while also shooting 36.7 percent from the three-point line and 55.2 percent from the charity stripe. In addition, it scored 40 points off turnovers, had 27 second-chance points as well, and 54 points off the bench.

Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart celebrates with the Battle4Atlantis trophy after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For NC Central, it was led by Shakira Foster, who logged in 18 points and six rebounds. She finished going 6/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point line, plus 5.5 from the free throw line. The Eagles had a tough outing, making only 28.3 percent of their shots and 15.4 percent from three. It had two points off turnovers, two second chance points and 13 bench points during the process.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart watches on during practice before their Sweet 16 matchup with Duke at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UNC-NC Central will kick off the season for Banghart and her staff, in what looks to be a promising season with the new roster (on paper, at least). The Tar Heels lost to the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 round, and hope to throttle another postseason push — one with national championship title aspirations.

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.