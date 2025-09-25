UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: NC Central
The North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team will begin its season on Monday, November 3, at 11:00 a.m. with its first game against NC Central — the same opening day for the men's team, who will play Central Arkansas, respectively.
Head Coach Courtney Banghart will begin her seventh season as the head coach, a career that started following her time at Princeton in the same role. Overall, this will be Banghart's 18th year leading a program, as she currently holds a record of 379-167, capturing her 100th victory last season after defeating Ball State in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Tar Heels have a record of 8-0 against NC Central, with every single game being played in Chapel Hill, and this time around is no different.
The Last Outing
UNC's largest win over the Eagles is 109-32, and its smallest is 88-66. Friday, November 29, is the last time these two schools faced off, with North Carolina winning by a score of 119-43. Former Tar Heel, Alyssa Ustby, finished with a double-double — scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds — handing out four assists, too.
Then-junior Indya Nivar followed behind with 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists. North Carolina made 56.8 percent of its field goals, while also shooting 36.7 percent from the three-point line and 55.2 percent from the charity stripe. In addition, it scored 40 points off turnovers, had 27 second-chance points as well, and 54 points off the bench.
For NC Central, it was led by Shakira Foster, who logged in 18 points and six rebounds. She finished going 6/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point line, plus 5.5 from the free throw line. The Eagles had a tough outing, making only 28.3 percent of their shots and 15.4 percent from three. It had two points off turnovers, two second chance points and 13 bench points during the process.
UNC-NC Central will kick off the season for Banghart and her staff, in what looks to be a promising season with the new roster (on paper, at least). The Tar Heels lost to the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 round, and hope to throttle another postseason push — one with national championship title aspirations.
