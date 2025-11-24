UNC Women's Hoops Shoots the Lights Out, Beats UNC Greensboro
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 14 UNC women's basketball commanded UNC Greensboro through four quarters, and was led by center Ciera Toomey, who scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Head coach Courtney Banghart had eight different Tar Heels to enter the score sheet — shooting over 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from three as a team.
Head coach Courtney Banghart elected to go with a different starting lineup against UNC Greensboro: Reniya Kelly, Elina Aarnisalo, Lani Grant, Indya Nivar and Ciera Toomey. Grant replaces Louisville transfer Nyla Harris. This group of five Tar Heels is the same one Banghart rolled out during its game against Fairfield.
1st Half
Four out of five North Carolina's starters scored early on against the Spartans: Grant, Aarnisalo, Toomey, and Nivar. UNC got off to a fast start with a 10-2 lead by the 5:18 media timeout. The Tar Heels defense was on display during the first 10 minutes, as UNC Greensboro was held to five points — shooting 3-of-13 from the field (23.1 percent) and 1-of-4 from the three (25 percent).
With time expiring, Jeni Levine for the Spartans took a heave on the right side of the floor and shot the ball from halfcourt — sinking in the third basket of the game for UNC Greensboro. That shot propelled UNC Greensboro into a better second quarter performance, as it raised its numbers to 9-of-25 from the field (36 percent) and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc (45.5 percent).
Nonetheless, the Tar Heels still held a large lead, 49-30, as they jogged to the locker room for the break.
2nd Half
North Carolina continued its dominance during the second half, as four Tar Heels scored in double figures. The shooting did not drop off one bit either. Banghart's team held its numbers within the 60 percent range from the field and 60 percent from deep. They also scored 40-plus points off the bench and 40 points off turnovers. It forced the Spartans to give up the ball 23 times.
Nyla Brooks finished the game with 18 points, while Taliyah Henderson and Aarnisalo scored 13 poitns apiece. UNC grabbed 29 rebounds and had 20 assists. It turned the ball over 12 times, but also had seven blocks and 14 steals — the defense was on fire for North Carolina through 40 minutes of game action.
The Tar Heels are going to return to action on Wednesday, November 26, as they play South Dakota State to begin the 2025 Cancun Challenge.
