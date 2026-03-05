How Unexpected Rookie Carried Tar Heels to Win Over Clemson
North Carolina guard Luka Bogavac has found his stride of late, and it culminated in a massive performance against the Clemson Tigers.
Bogavac scored 20 points and knocked down 6 three-pointers in a 67-63 win for the Tar Heels. The win helped push UNC to 5-1 in the six games that Caleb Wilson has missed with a hand fracture, and puts them in a strong position in the ACC standings with only a matchup against #1 Duke remaining in the season.
Bogavac’s Strong Second Half
Bogavac especially got going late in the contest against Clemson, sinking 3 triples late in the second half to give the Tar Heels a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. It’s his third double-digit scoring performance in his last four games, and his first 20-point game of the season. Before this, his previous season-high for threes made in a game was 3.
The game served as yet another reminder of just how deep the Tar Heels' rotation truly is. They’ve been missing their best player in Wilson for nearly an entire month, but it hasn’t mattered so far. Filling the production left behind by Wilson is no easy task either, as he is averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while averaging over a steal and a block defensively.
Bogavac’s Thoughts
After the win over Clemson, Bogavac talked about his best game of the season at a time when the team needed it the most, and how his ability to space the floor helps the team’s offense hum as a whole.
“Coach Davis called a lot of plays for me in the second half,” Bogavac said. “He recognized that I can get hot, and he really pushed me to shoot the ball.”
“I just feel the confidence from the coach, because he kept announcing the plays for me, and it was amazing,” he continued. “It gives confidence to other players because we struggled in the first half offensively. Just gives them confidence, and leaves more space for other guys because they had to guard me differently in the second half, because I shot it good.”
Bogavac will look to carry his momentum into the final regular season game against Duke, and then into the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels have proven they can still rack up wins without Wilson, but the sooner they can get him back on the court, the higher the team’s ceiling will be in the NCAA Tournament.
