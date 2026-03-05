How Unexpected Rookie Carried Tar Heels to Win Over Clemson

North Carolina guard Luka Bogavac has found his stride of late, and it culminated in a massive performance against the Clemson Tigers.

Bogavac scored 20 points and knocked down 6 three-pointers in a 67-63 win for the Tar Heels. The win helped push UNC to 5-1 in the six games that Caleb Wilson has missed with a hand fracture, and puts them in a strong position in the ACC standings with only a matchup against #1 Duke remaining in the season.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Bogavac’s Strong Second Half

Bogavac especially got going late in the contest against Clemson, sinking 3 triples late in the second half to give the Tar Heels a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. It’s his third double-digit scoring performance in his last four games, and his first 20-point game of the season. Before this, his previous season-high for threes made in a game was 3.

The game served as yet another reminder of just how deep the Tar Heels' rotation truly is. They’ve been missing their best player in Wilson for nearly an entire month, but it hasn’t mattered so far. Filling the production left behind by Wilson is no easy task either, as he is averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while averaging over a steal and a block defensively.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bogavac’s Thoughts

After the win over Clemson, Bogavac talked about his best game of the season at a time when the team needed it the most, and how his ability to space the floor helps the team’s offense hum as a whole.

“Coach Davis called a lot of plays for me in the second half,” Bogavac said. “He recognized that I can get hot, and he really pushed me to shoot the ball.”

“I just feel the confidence from the coach, because he kept announcing the plays for me, and it was amazing,” he continued. “It gives confidence to other players because we struggled in the first half offensively. Just gives them confidence, and leaves more space for other guys because they had to guard me differently in the second half, because I shot it good.”

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) looks to pass to forward Jarin Stevenson (15) as Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) and forward Khani Rooths (9) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bogavac will look to carry his momentum into the final regular season game against Duke, and then into the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels have proven they can still rack up wins without Wilson, but the sooner they can get him back on the court, the higher the team’s ceiling will be in the NCAA Tournament.