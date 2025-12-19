Caleb Wilson on UNC’s Victory and Future Outlook

The North Carolina Tar Heels improved their record to 10-1 after beating East Tennessee State 77-58 on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. For the second consecutive week, the Tar Heels allowed an inferior opponent to out-physical them in the first half, resulting in a tight battle in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

One player who absolutely did his part in shutting that down in the second half was freshman phenom Caleb Wilson . The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward totaled 20 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6-of-12 from the field.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Wilson explained the team's performance while highlighting Henri Veesaar's career game .

Wilson's Thoughts

"He's a great player," Wilson said of Veesaar. "You know, we work really well together. I was able to get some assists off him tonight. So, it was good for sure. Great game by him."

If the last two games have taught us anything, it's the fact that North Carolina still has plenty to work on. Wilson discussed the importance of refining specific areas heading into conference play.

"Just attention to details and having strong starts, no matter the competition we play," Wilson said. "As long as we pay attention to what the team is doing that we're playing and execute our game plan, I feel like it'll be good for us."

In recent weeks, the Tar Heels have had a couple of standout performances from the bench. Sophomore forward Jonathan Powell was instrumental in North Carolina's win over USC Upstate this past weekend. Wilson spoke on that and how Powell has been a spark off the bench the last two games.

"That definitely gives us a great lift," Wilsom said. "[Jonathan Powell] is a great player, and every game he's showing more and more of what he can do. So, I'm really proud of him."

This weekend, North Carolina faces the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, which is Wilson's hometown. The former five-star recruit discussed what it will be like to return to home this weekend.

"I think it'll be great," Wilson said. "I definitely haven't been to Atlanta in like five or six months, so it'll be fun for sure. But, you know, atmosphere doesn't really matter to me. I'm just [going to go] out there and play my hardest."

Wilson enters Saturday averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field.

