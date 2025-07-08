UNC Women’s Basketball: Taliyah Henderson Enters As Highly Touted Prospect
In addition to five-star Nyla Brooks, and four-star Brazil product, Taissa Queiroz, Taliyah Henderson is the final piece to the 2025 recruiting class. Henderson is listed No. 24 nationally, No. 7 at her position, and No. 1 in the state of Arizona. She was also offerd
247Sports Director of Scouting, Women's Basketball Brandon Clay reported on her sharing the following:
"Fresh off representing the Canadian U18 National Team, Taliyah Henderson is rapidly emerging as one of North America’s most sought-after prospects. She started every game for Team Canada, averaging 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Henderson is noted for her versatility, possessing the length to defend effectively both inside and outside.
As a left-hand dominant jump shooter, Henderson has the potential to significantly increase her production if she continues to refine her outside shot. With her impressive length, physique, and agility, she is poised to make a substantial impact on both ends of the court."
247Sports National Staff Writer Dushawn London wrote about Henderson's feeling about why she chose North Caroilna to further her basketball and academic playing career saying:
""The best way I can put it is that I love everything about North Carolina," Henderson told 247Sports. "They checked all my boxes. One part was the academics. I grew up in a high academic family and I go to a college prep high school to prepare myself for college."
And in light of this article, she is looking forward to the journalism program UNC has to offer:
"North Carolina is one of the top public schools with one of the top journalism programs in the nation. A degree from North Carolina means a lot and great people have come from that school. Another thing was the athletics, and not just women's basketball. It's such a strong successful community and that's something I'd love to be around."
Henderson should be able to carve out a role in year one in Chapel Hill, as she will be playing alongside talented players in their own right such as Lanie Grant, Indya Nivar, and Reniya Kelly. And learn from one of, if not the, best coach in the ACC, Courtney Banghart. Along with her staff members, Joanne Aluka-White, Cory McNeill, Katherine Bixby, and Daniel Metzelfeld.
In the same vein, Coach Banghart and Hubert Davis of the men's basketball team, are prepared to make a deep run next postseason.
