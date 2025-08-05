Will UNC Women’s Soccer Go Back-to-Back?
The success of UNC women's soccer has been going on for a long, long, long time. Since 1982, North Carolina has won 22 titles. Other winners have included Florida State (2023), Santa Clara (2020), Stanford (2017), Southern California (2016), and more. Former Head Coach Anson Dorrance has spearheaded all of those titles except for last season's, where Damon Nahas, now the head coach, took over the job as interim and continued the winning tradition.
Here is a brief excerpt on GoHeels writing about the national championship victory, capping off Coach Nahas' first season of leading the charge:
"North Carolina won the 2024 NCAA Division I women's soccer championship, the program's 23rd national title and first since 2012. UNC has now won 22 of the 43 NCAA titles in history, plus the 1981 AIAW title for 23 total national championships. No other women's soccer team owns more than four.
The second-seeded Tar Heels defeated fellow No. 2 seed Wake Forest, 1-0, on Monday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Olivia Thomas netted her ninth goal of the season off a free kick in the 62nd minute in what came to be the title-sealing goal for the Tar Heels.
Thomas was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player and goalkeeper Clare Gagne was tabbed the Most Outstanding Defensive Player. In addition to Gagne and Thomas, freshmen Trinity Armstrong and Linda Ullmark were selected to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.
Thomas is UNC's first Most Outstanding Offensive Player since Kealia Ohai in 2012, and the 18th player in program history to receive the honor. Gagne is the first UNC goalkeeper to win Most Outstanding Defensive Player since Siri Mullinix in 1997, and they are the only two Carolina netminders ever to win the accolade. Gagne becomes the 15th Tar Heel to win the defensive praise.
Interim head coach Damon Nahas becomes the second coach in NCAA women's soccer history to win a national championship in their first year as a head coach, joining UCLA's Margueritte Aozasa from 2022."
Thomas' goal that won it all for North Carolina was her ninth of the season through 19 games. In comparison, her teammate Kate Faasse scored 20 goals in 27 games. Both Thomas (rising junior) and Faasse (rising senior) will be back next season to lead the team with a chance to go back-to-back for yet another championship.
The Tar Heels will be back in action this fall, and by the end of 2025, fans will get to see if Coach Nahas can do it all over again in Chapel Hill.
