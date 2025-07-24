Who is UNC Women’s Soccer Head Coach Damon Nahas?
The UNC women's soccer team won against fellow ACC member, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, in the 2024 National Championship game by a score of 1-0. And it was Damon Nahas, the interim head coach at the time, now the official head coach of the program, who took the team for its first championship since 2012, where the Tar Heels defeated Penn State in San Diego, California, by a score of 4-1.
Here is a quick overview of Coach Nahas' found on GoHeels:
"After leading the Tar Heels to their 23rd national championship, Damon Nahas was officially named head coach of the University of North Carolina women’s soccer team in December 2024. He is the second head coach in program history, succeeding the legendary Anson Dorrance.
Nahas spent the entirety of the 2024 season as interim head coach following Dorrance’s retirement on August 11. He has been part of the Tar Heels’ coaching staff since 2015, first serving as an assistant coach before being elevated to associate head coach in 2021.
"Damon Nahas has been an integral part of Carolina Soccer for nearly a decade, and the way he has led, mentored, taught and inspired this year's team as its head coach has been outstanding,'' said UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. "He is committed to developing players who win as both students and athletes and give back to the community, and he is dedicated to continuing the championship legacy of so many incredible soccer icons who have played at Carolina."
During his interim head coach season in 2024, Nahas guided the Tar Heels to their 23rd national title and first since 2012. He became the second coach in NCAA women's soccer history to win a national championship in their first year as head coach, joining UCLA's Margueritte Aozasa from 2022."
Below is the 2024 season at a glance, also written on GoHeels:
"In 2024, Nahas led the Tar Heels to a 22-5 overall record and a 7-3 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play en route to the NCAA title.It was the 21st 22-plus-win season in program history, and seventh since the turn of the century. Prior to being No. 1 in the final poll, the team was ranked in the top 10 and NCAA RPI's top four every week. He was named TopDrawerSoccer's Coach of the Year at the end of the 2024 season."
It only took one athletic year for Coach Nahas to make an impact, not only on the women's soccer team, but on UNC itself. Football head coach Bill Belichick and men's basketball head coach Hubert Davis hope to also reach the same success as he did, respectively, during the upcoming year.
