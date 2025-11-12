Three Observations as UNC Recovers From Slow Start vs. Radford
No. 18 North Carolina was expected to experience a bit of a hangover after its big win over Kansas on Nov. 11, and that’s exactly what happened early in Tuesday night’s game against Radford.
However, North Carolina (3-0) overcame the slow start to defeat Radford (2-1), 89-74. The Tar Heels have scored at least 80 points and won by double digits in all three of their victories.
While the Tar Heels didn’t shoot the ball efficiently tonight (38.5% from the field, 25.8% from beyond the three-point arc), they secured 55 rebounds and had five players with rebounds: Caleb Wilson led the team with 14, Jarin Stevenson and Henri Veesaar picked up seven, Zayden High had six, and Derek Dixon had five.
With that being said, here are my three observations from Tuesday night’s game.
Luka’s Big Night
Luka Bogavac led the Tar Heels with 19 points, five assists, and two steals. After shooting just 2-for-8 from the field and 1-for-6 from three-point range in the first half, he bounced back in the second half, going 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc while scoring 12 points.
Fouls, Fouls and More Fouls
The officials were busy Wednesday night, calling a total of 55 fouls as Radford was whistled for 33 and North Carolina 22. Foul trouble plagued the Tar Heels early, with Jonathan Powell, Veesaar and Wilson all picking up at least two fouls with 11 minutes left in the first half. Wilson’s third foul sent him to the bench for most of the half.
North Carolina went to the free throw line 49 times, the most since attempting 50 against Maryland on Feb. 15, 2004, a game the Tar Heels won 97-86.
Despite the opportunities, North Carolina shot just 63.3% (31-for-49) from the stripe. Stevenson led the way with a 10-for-12 performance, but the rest of the team managed just 21-for-37 (56.7%).
Caleb Wilson Records His First Double-Double
Despite struggling from the field, shooting just 4-for-13, Wilson notched his first career official double-double Tuesday with 13 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. He added two assists, one block, and one steal.
Wilson had also recorded double-doubles in both exhibition games, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds in UNC’s 78-76 loss to BYU and posting 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds in the win over Winston-Salem State.
