Michael Lombardi Explains Quarterback and Similarities Between NFL and CFB

The North Carolina Tar Heels' offseason has been incredibly productive , as they have landed 39 total commits on National Signing Day. It is 10 less than 2025, but the Tar Heels landed eight more four-star recruits than they did last offseason.

One of those four-star commitments was quarterback Travis Burgess. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound signal caller is the No.29-ranked quarterback in this year's class. He will join Gio Lopez in the quarterback room, with both players most likely competing for the starting role in 2026.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability on National Signing Day, general manager Michael Lombardi explained in depth how Burgess' situation will affect the Tar Heels' plans in the transfer portal.

Lombardi's Thoughts

"I think we’re going to spend a lot of time on every position and evaluate every position correctly, and then understand where we need to go forward," Lombardi said. "And certainly, Travis Burgess. Obviously, he missed most of his senior season with his injuries, so that has to play into account."

So, we’re going to make decisions with what we think is the best interest of our program moving forward, based on the total realm of what we think is needed for our team," Lombardi said. "And we don’t really know what is going to happen tomorrow, because the portal doesn’t open up until January.”

The landscape in college sports has shifted dramatically, as NIL has essentially made recruitment and the transfer portal as free agent hubs for players to negotiate lucrative deals. Lombardi explained how the program has installed a salary cap system similar to the NFL's payroll strategy.

"It’s the same every year for the National Football League," Lombardi said. "I think we’re accustomed to it, frankly. We now have to answer two questions. You have a scholarship, and you have a revenue share contract — and you have to negotiate the revenue share contract. So value becomes important.”

"The other thing you have to do is you have to have a salary cap that has integrity within your own team," Lombardi continued.

"So, your best player has to make the most money, taking the quarterback out of it because they usually make the most, but your best player (makes the most), and then your second-best player, and you work your way down. But if your 20th player is making X, and your second-best player is making Y, and it’s less than that, you’ve got a problem on your team.”

