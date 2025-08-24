Top 5 Defensive Linemen in UNC History
North Carolina has a tradition of producing running backs year after year and it has recently become a quarterback factory as well.
However, the school has produced some great defensive linemen as well, including some who have gone on to have successful careers in the NFL. Here are my picks for the Top 5 defensive linemen in UNC history.
5. William Fuller (1980-1983)
Fuller attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he played defensive line for the North Carolina Tar Heels football team. He recorded nine sacks and 22 tackles for loss as a sophomore.
He was given All-American and first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) honors after he recorded 81 tackles, a team-leading five sacks and 22 tackles for loss. Fuller was also a finalist for the Lombardi and Outland Trophies, special awards designated only for linemen.
While at UNC, Fuller helped lead the Tar Heels to three bowl games, made the All-ACC team three times, and the All-America team twice (1982 and 1983).
Fuller went on to play 14 years professionally — two in the USFL and 12 in the NFL — and made four Pro Bowl appearances during his NFL career.
4. Dee Hardison (1974-1977)
A native of Newton Grove, Hardison was a three-year starter in the Tar Heels' defensive line from 1975 to 1977. He won first-team All-ACC honors in 1976 and 1977. He earned consensus All-America honors as a senior.
Hardison was the star of one of the best defenses in Carolina history. The Tar Heels led the ACC in total defense, rushing defense, pass defense and scoring defense in 1977. Carolina topped the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 7.4 points per game. He anchored a defensive front that helped the Tar Heels force 41 turnovers.
His legacy at UNC has been brought up as of late due to Bill Belichick, his former defensive coordinator when Hardison played for the New York Giants from 1981 to 1985.
3. Marcus Jones (1992-1995)
Marcus Jones was a force off the edge and finished his career as UNC’s all-time leader in sacks, as he recorded 24 sacks throughout his four years in Chapel Hill. Jones was also a two-time All-American and three-time All-ACC selection.
He recorded a career-high sack total of 8.5 sacks to go along with 50 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss while earning second-team All-ACC honors in his sophomore season in 1993. He earned first-team All-ACC and AP third-team All-American honors in 1994 after tallying 62 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
His senior season was his most decorated. Jones was a consensus All–American, first-team All-ACC and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 1995. He racked up 94 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Jones went on to play seven seasons in the NFL and all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2. Greg Ellis (1994-1997)
Ellis is one of the greatest players in UNC history, let alone a defensive lineman, and starred in one of the best eras in program history in the mid-1990s. During his four-year career at Carolina, he was a three-time All-ACC selection and became only the fourth player to do so and was an All-American twice, earning first-team honors in 1997.
In his junior season, Ellis had his best season statistically, recording 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks. His senior season was just as effective, finishing with 87 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, and a forced fumble and earned first-team All-American honors.
Ellis then went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL with 11 of those 12 being with the Dallas Cowboys.
1. Julius Peppers (1998-2001)
Peppers, the two-time All-American - going- unanimous and two-time All-ACC performer, started 33 of the 34 games he played in and finished his career second all-time in sacks. He also recorded 167 tackles, a school-record 53 tackles for loss, five interceptions, five forced fumbles and 13 pass breakups.
His peak season happened in his sophomore season in 2000 as he racked up 64 tackles, 24 tackles for loss (still a school record), three forced fumbles and scored two defensive touchdowns (pick six and fumble recovery).
In 2001, Peppers won the Bednarik Award, Bill Willis Trophy and the Lombardi Trophy after tallying 63 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and a forced fumble.
He then went on to have a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.
