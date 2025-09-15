Top Performers of Week 3 Matchup vs. Richmond
The win not only improved UNC’s record, but it also showcased the individual talent beginning to emerge within a roster that continues to grow in depth and maturity.
Saturday's performance highlighted how new freshmen and transfers are settling into their roles, while a few veterans carve out their identities in the early weeks of the season. The Richmond game served as proof that the Tar Heels have the playmakers and momentum to compete with tougher upcoming opponents.
Demon June, Melkart Abou-Jaoude, and Mikai Gbayor all proved to be essential producers for the Tar Heels, making a name for themselves following a dominant performance against the Spiders. Their efforts highlighted a balance of offensive power and defensive determination, providing fans with a glimpse of what could be a promising stretch ahead.
Demon “JuJu” June
The true freshman running back has shown off yet again in a significantly improved stat line against Richmond this past Saturday. June posted 148 yards on 14 carries with one rushing touchdown in the 4th quarter for 45 yards.
In comparison to his 52 yards on nine carries in week 2, June shows promise for the Heels’ offense as the season progresses. As the team’s leading rusher coming off of a dominant victory, fans can expect this same caliber of performance as the team heads to UCF this week.
Melkart Abou-Jaoude
Abou-Jaoude is new to the conversation of Tar Heels making an impact on this Bill Belichick Carolina team. In only the first quarter, Abou-Jaoude gained two back-to-back sacks that set the tone for the Tar Heels’ defense. Having only put up 5 tackles previously to the Richmond matchup, having 2 of his 3 tackles being sacks against the Spiders only shows the grit and dedication he put into finding and analyzing his targets in the off week between Charlotte and Richmond.
Mikai Gbayor
The Missouri transfer made a quick impact in the first matchup, TCU recording 4 tackles, taking a similar stat line to the week 2 game against Charlotte.
However, Gbayor stepped up, posting 6 total tackles, a sack, and forced a fumble that he returned for a touchdown–a defining play in UNC’s defensive dominance. His ability to adapt quickly to unique defensive schemes and capitalize on game-changing plays reflects his experience, leadership, and hunger in bringing this Carolina team to the possibility of turning a new leaf.
