Top Three Henri Veesaar Performances This Season So Far

The transfer portal has proven to be one of, if not the most effective, avenues for building championship-caliber rosters. The North Carolina Tar Heels executed that perfectly, landing former Arizona center Henri Veesaar in the portal, which has transformed the team's frontcourt.

Veesaar and Caleb Wilson have formed one of the most effective and impactful forward-center combinations in the country , giving North Carolina one of the best defensive tandems in the nation.

Those two players have carried the Tar Heels to a 7-1 record, including wins over the Kansas Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats.

Through eight games, the junior center is averaging 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. Let's take a look at Veesaar top three performances that has translated to that eltie production.

3. Strong Performance Against Kansas

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Beating the Kansas Jayhawks in the second game of the season was a monumental result for North Carolina. Veesaar played second fiddle to Wilson, but was still more than serviceable, totaling 20 points and four rebounds while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three-point range.

Veesaar and Wilson were the only players to score 20+ points in that game, with Seth Trimble contributing 17 points. With Trimble out since then, those two players have been the obvious go-to options on offense.

2. Career Night Against St. Bonaventure

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to th basket guarded by St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Frank Mitchell (00) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After a couple of underwhelming performances against North Carolina Central and Navy, Veesaar recovered with one of the best outings of his career. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center posted career highs in points (24) and rebounds (13) against an undersized St. Bonaventure squad.

Nevertheless, Veesaar was instrumental and outright dominant, imposing his will on both ends of the court. Since this point, the veteran big man has firmly established himself as one of the key focal points on offense.

1. Picking Up the Slack in Win Over Kentucky

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates a basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Statistically speaking , this game was not as impressive on paper as the previous game mentioned, but the magnitude of the matchup, paired with Wilson struggling offensively, is why this is Veesaar's best performance of the season, so far.

North Carolina's offense was desperate for consistent scoring, and Veesaar supplied that in bunches, specifically in the second half. The third-year center totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds, which lifted the Tar Heels to a win in a hostile road environment.

It was not a must-win game for North Carolina, but it went a long way in flipping the narrative that this team can only win at home against top-flight opponents.

