North Carolina-Michigan State Draws Historical Viewership

The North Carolina Tar Heels-Michigan State Spartans matchup in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day was the most-watched college basketball game ever on Fox. The game drew 6.5 million viewers, which, as stated, is the highest viewership for any college game ever broadcast on Fox.

It was a back-and-forth affair, as both teams traded blows in the first half. The Tar Heels did a good job of maintaining against the Spartans in the first 20 minutes of the game. However, the second half is when the game slipped away for North Carolina. In the final nine minutes of the game, the Tar Heels were outscored 21-8, which was the ultimate difference in the game.

Game Recap

The Michigan State Spartans compete against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State had four players score double-digit points on Thursday against North Carolina. Head coach Hubert Davis provided his thoughts on the team's performance in the game.

"The game just ended, so I'll have to watch it again," Davis said. "But initially, defensively, being able to sustain that high level. Coming in, we were top 10 percentage-wise; they shot 51%. That's not acceptable."

"I thought we were good offensively when we changed sides of the floor and got the defense moving," Davis continued. "But I'm looking forward to breaking it down and seeing what we can improve and what we did well."

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina bounced back with a monumental win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. Davis explained the importance of the win during his postgame press conference.

"I think it's significant for this new group, this new team," Davis said. "For them to win in this type of environment, it's good for them. I told them after the game: I just want you to get a taste of what it's like to put on that jersey, play in this building, against this type of team and program, and be able to come up big. It is just great for our growth as a young team. We're only eight games in, but this is really good for our team."

The Tar Heels have a few more weeks until conference play begins later in December . Until then, North Carolina will face USC Upstate, East Tennessee State, Ohio State, and East Carolina. The Tar Heels' first game against an ACC opponent will be the Florida State Seminoles on Dec. 30.

At 8-1, North Carolina has compiled a strong resume with wins over Kansas, Kentucky, and Georgetown in 2025.

