UNC Loses Key Wide Receiver Following Program Departure
There have been a few notable players who haven’t played as much or none at all, including offensive lineman Austin Blaske and defensive end Pryce Yates due to injury.
North Carolina redshirt sophomore wide receiver Aziah Johnson, who has played sparingly this season, has left the team. The news was first reported by Inside Carolina. At 6-foot-0 and 175 pounds, he appeared in just one of UNC's first three games, getting five snaps in the Tar Heels' 20-3 win at Charlotte. His final tallies were one reception for six yards and one drop.
Johnson transferred to UNC last winter, committing to the program in December, not long after taking an official visit. Previously, Johnson spent two seasons at Michigan State, where last fall he caught 16 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnson received his first scholarship offer from North Carolina when he was in high school. Johnson, who prepped at Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., had been primarily a defensive back, turning in a strong junior season. However, Johnson was featured more on offense and his new role highlighted a larger portion of his skillset. Six games into his senior year, he had nearly 20 all-purpose touchdowns and more than 500 receiving yards, helping lead Jefferson to an undefeated season.
The breakout drew offers from a variety of Power Four programs such as Duke, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Michigan State. After taking official visits to Michigan State and Virginia Tech, Johnson ultimately committed to the Spartans.
The Foundation Has Been Set
Part of the reason for Johnson’s departure was that the foundation of North Carolina’s receiving corps was set.
Jordan Shipp has had a stellar sophomore campaign with 10 catches for 149 yards (14.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns, eclipsing his totals from last season.
Chris Culliver has become a reliable deep threat, showcased by his 51-yard touchdown catch of the opening drive against Charlotte on Sept. 6. He has four catches for 89 yards, averaging 22.4 yards per reception.
Javorious Green has also emerged as a reliable target, hauling in six catches for 88 yards, an average of 14.7 yards per catch.
With Johnson's limited playing time, it's not surprising he decided to leave the team and will have a lot of time to decide what he wants to do next.
