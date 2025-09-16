How PFF Evaluated North Carolina’s Offensive Performance Against Richmond
North Carolina cruised to a 41-6 win over Richmond on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
The Tar Heels struggled at times to generate sustained offense and lacked explosive plays, but they consistently converted opportunities created by favorable field position to take control of the game.
The victory moved UNC to 2-1 on the season. Here is a closer look at how the offense performed against the Spiders:
Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works: On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.
Here is a breakdown according to PFF.
PFF Grading Scale
30-39: Very Poor
40-49: Poor
50-59: Below Average
60-69: Average
70-79: Above Average
80-89: Good
90-100: Elite
PFF Grades
Category
Grade
Overall
82.3
Offense
61.0
Passing
38.4
Pass Block
82.7
Receiving
67.1
Run
67.7
Run Blocking
52.6
Top Performers
Tight End Jake Johnson - 79.6 Offense, 79.2 Receiving
Johnson caught three balls on four targets for 30 yards. He also had 14 yards after catch, which was an average of 4.7 yards after catch per reception.
Wide Receiver Jordan Shipp - 78.4 Offense, 77.8 Receiving
Jordan Shipp had another strong perfromance has he caught all four of his targets for 52 yards and caught his first two touchdowns of the year. He now has 10 catches for 149 yards for the season.
RB Demon June - 75. 1 Offense, 70.3 Run
While Pro Football Focus grades are often used to evaluate performance, they don’t always tell the full story. Take Demon June, for instance. He carried the ball 14 times for 148 yards — an average of 10.6 yards per carry — and scored a touchdown. Of those yards, 118 came after contact, giving him an average of 8.43 yards after contact per attempt. He also ripped off three runs of 10 yards or more with gains of 50 and 18 yards and a 45-yard touchdown.
Some Notes on the Rushing Attack
- Of UNC's 193 rushing yards, 148 of them came after contact
- Seven runs went for first downs,
- Three runs went for 15+ tards,
- Four went for 10+ yards,
- 9 were zone runs, 10 were gap runs
- Two were scrambles by Gio Lopez,
- 2 TDs: Quarterback Gio Lopez (1 yard) and running back Demon June (45 yards)
- June ran the ball 14 times for 148 yards with 118 coming after contact. He picked up 5 first downs on the ground, had three runs of 15+ yards, five zone runs, seven gap runs, and 113 breakaway yards.
June By Direction
- Jet sweep left: 1 attempt for 50 yards, 1 first down.
- Left end: 1 attempt for 4 yards and a first down.
- Left tackle: 1 attempt for 1 yard.
- Left guard: 14 attempts for 17 yards (4.3 ave), with 1 first down and a long of 9 yards.
- Between LG & C: 4 attempts for 10 yards (2.5 ave), with a long of 7 yards.
- Right guard: 1 attempt for 45 yards, 1 TD.
- Right end: 1 attempt for 18 yards, 1 first down.
Some Notes in the Passing Game
Gio Lopez was 10-for-18 with 119 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also threw nine first down passes, two throwaways, one drop and got sacked twice. He also had no Big Time Throws like has had in the last two game and had an NFL rating of 113.0.
Lopez's Passing Numbers When Facing Pressure
- When Blitzed: Dropped back 5 times, 1-for-4 with 19 yards, 1 first down, and a throwaway, 1 scramble, and an NFL rating of 46.9.
- When Not Blitzed: Dropped back17 times, 9-for-14 with 100 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 8 first downs, 1 scramble, 1 throwaway, 1 drop, and an NFL rating of 125.0.
- When Facing Pressure: Dropped back 9 times, 1-for-6 with 19 yards, 2 sacks, 1 scramble, 1 first down, 2 throwaways, and an NFL rating of 40.3.
- When Kept Clean: Dropped back 13 times, 9-for-12 with 100 yards, 2 TDs, 8 first downs, 1 scramble, 1 drop, and an NFL rating of 138.9.
How Lopez Fared Depending on Pass Distance
- Behind Line of Scrimmage: 2-for-2 with 22 yards
- 0-9 Yards Downfield: 5-for-7 with 43 yards and a TD
- 10-19 Yards Downfield: Lopez was 3-for-4 with 54 yards and a TD
- 20 or More Yards Downfield: Lopez was 0-for-3
